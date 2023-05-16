Bomb Blast At Factory In West Bengal's East Medinipur District, Several Feared Dead

An explosion took place at Egra in West Bengal's East Medinipur district on Tuesday. Several people are feared dead, but the state government is yet to provide a number. Egra police authorities are at the scene and a rescue effort is currently underway. According to villagers, the explosion was so strong the whole village saw an impact. Sources say the injured have been brought to Egra hospital for medical treatment.

There are claims that the blast took place at an explosive manufacturing facility. Reports of blasts at bomb-making facilities in Bengal have become far too common. Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul said, "Every time we think it is a firecracker factory blast but then we see ISIS, Al-Qaeda and all kinds of terrorist organisations being linked to it. We see bomb being manufactured in these, and why not because the only industry right now in West Bengal is of bombs and ammunition and all these kinds of things."

"A few days back we have seen in Medinipur, we have seen in Khagra Gowdi, we have seen in Asansol in my assembly. You know these kind of bomb factories are there & police and police Minister Mamta Banerjee tries to hide the real facts and true facts by saying that it is a firecracker factory."

"Because Panchayat vote is just around the corner, date has been been declared yet but Mamta Banerjee government knows that this time after their corruption have come to the open, people of Bengal will not vote for TMC and if Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have to win this Panchayat election they have to do it by force by police by administration by bomb and pistol. The way they have been doing it all this while,” Paul said in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Bengal BJP called for an NIA investigation into the explosion.

"Huge explosion in Sahara village in Egra, Purba Medinipur, at the local "Regional Tola-Mool Party" leader - Krishnapada Bag's (alias Bhanu) house. I am receiving news from the ground that the number of casualties is enormous. Immediately Central Forces should be deployed as dead bodies are being shifted illegally by Mamata Police. I urge @HMOIndia & Hon'ble @BengalGovernor to initiate @NIA_India investigation as early as possible before evidence is tampered. Bengal has become the stockpile of explosives. God save Bengal," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID. We will give Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide free treatment and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured."