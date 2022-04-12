Bomb Hurled Near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' In Nalanda, Police Detains One Person

In a shocking incident, a bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda. This development comes days after the Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief was attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. The police have detained one person in connection with the incident.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, damage from the alleged crude bomb was noticed. A small hole was seen on the carpet of the 'Jansabha' site, where the bomb reportedly fell. More details pertaining to the Nalanda bomb attack are awaited.

Nitish Kumar Attacked in Patna

On March 21, Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in person in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. In the visuals which went viral on social media, CM Nitish Kumar was seen offering a floral tribute to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji when a person rushing from behind attempted to punch him in the face. The man was immediately taken into custody for questioning.

Hours after being attacked, the CM stated that he would not press charges against the man responsible for the incident. According to an official release of the Bihar Government, the investigation has revealed that the attacker is mentally unstable. Given the history of the accused, the CM has decided to not pursue any legal action, and instead aid his medical treatment.

"Today, March 27, 2022, while paying respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a man breached the security circle and attacked the Bihar Chief Minister, after which he was captured. After investigation, we found that the man's name is Shankar Kumar Varma aka Chotu, and his father Shyam Sundar Varma is a resident of Mohommadpur, Bakhtiarpur Nagar. After talking to the attacker, it was found that the man is mentally retarded. His family has informed that his mental state is not stable," the release by the Bihar Government read.