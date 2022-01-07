Booster Vaccine Dose To Require No New Sign-up; Online Appointment Booking Starts Jan 10

The Union Minister on Heath and Family Welfare on Friday said that there is no need for new registration for administrating Precaution dose or booster dose, Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any vaccination centre.

"Schedules will be published on 8th January. The online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on 10th January," the government said.

The inoculation drive of precaution dose for healthcare workers and those 60 years and above will start on January 10, Monday. The booster dose can be taken after nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

'People To Get Same Vaccine As 1st 2 Jabs'

The precautionary dose will be of the same vaccine as the first two jabs, the government had said. During a briefing, NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul remarked, "The precautionary vaccine dose that will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals 60 years and above with comorbidities will be the same vaccine that has been given to them previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received the primary doses of Covishield will receive Covishield."

The government said that those 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to submit a doctor's certificate for the administration of booster dose. However, the recipients are advised to consult the doctor before deciding to avail precautionary dose.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

As of Friday till 9.30 pm, more than 150 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India including 87,98,64,147 first doses and 62,61,66,095 doses. In the 15-17 age group, over 2 crore children have been vaccinated. Notably, the vaccination programme for kids commenced on January 3, 2022.

On reaching the 150 crore mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a remarkable day on the vaccination front. He congratulated citizens on reaching the milestone as weel asked people to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

"India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19," PM Modi added.

Image: PTI