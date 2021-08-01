Last Updated:

Border Dispute: Will Resolve Assam-Mizoram Issue Amicably, Says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged the people of Mizoram to refrain from posting sensitive messages amid the de-escalation talks.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga , Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, after a telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday said that both Mizoram and Assam have agreed to solve the border dispute amicably. The meeting was also attended by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue," Mizoram CM tweeted.

In another tweet, Zoramthanga urged the Mizo people to refrain from posting sensitive messages amid the de-escalation talks. "In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of social media platforms," he said.

The Assam government had earlier claimed social media propaganda by Mizoram after the deadly border clashes in which six Assam policemen were killed. "In the aftermath of the tragic violence and acts of aggression, it was observed that in order to further destabilise peace, Mizos have continuously bombarded the Digital space with their propaganda posts, right from the day of the incident," the statement had said.

Earlier in the day, Assam CM tweeted that the focus is on keeping the spirit of the North-East alive. He also asserted that border disputes can only be resolved through discussion.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The two states have had border conflicts for decades, but July 26's clashes flared up in the disputed stretch on the inter-state border- Assam's Chachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district. Mizoram had alleged that Assam Police crossed the border and opened fired on the state police, following which they countered. In the incident, six Assam policemen and a civilian died. Following the violence, the Centre has deployed CRPF in the disputed region.

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to use satellite imaging to demarcate boundaries in the North-East to settle inter-state disputes. The task to demarcate boundaries has been given to North-Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC).

