Boris Johnson Inaugurates New JCB Unit In Gujarat; Waves From Bulldozer's Driving Seat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on April 21, visited the JCB plant in Halol of Gujarat's Panchmahal district to inaugurate the new unit of JCB along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. While at the plant, Johnson also interacted with the workers at the plant before climbing up a 4X4 bulldozer and waving at the public. The plant marks the sixth functioning unit of JCB in India and has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 650 crores. JCB is a British company which manufactures bulldozers along with other construction equipment.

#WATCH UK PM Boris Johnson along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat



(Source: UK Pool) pic.twitter.com/Wki9PKAsDA — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Visiting the JCB plant was one of the tasks of Johnson's itinerary on April 21. The British PM is on a two-day visit to India, the first of which he would spend in Gujarat and head to the Indian capital New Delhi on April 22 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier today, Johnson also met with Indian business magnate and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad. Taking to Twitter, Adani shared his experience on meeting Johnson during the latter's maiden visit to Gujarat.

"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies", Adani tweeted.

Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/IzoRpIV6ns — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 21, 2022

What's on PM Johnson's agenda?

The UK PM will look to focus on strengthening ties with India especially on the security aspect in the Indo-pacific region and finalises a free-trade deal with New Delhi. This would be India's second biggest deal after it signed a historic free-trade agreement with Australia earlier this month to take bilateral trade between the countries from current $27 billion to $45 billion in the next five years. UK says that the trade deal would push Britain's total trade by up to £28 billion ($36.5 billion) annually by 2035.

Moreover, the two leaders will also review the implementation of Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties. As for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Johnson has clarified that he will not 'lecture' PM Modi for India's neutral stance.

After his touchdown in Gujarat earlier today, Johnson had tweeted, "It’s fantastic to be in India, the world’s largest democracy. I see vast possibilities for what our great nations can achieve together. Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunity. I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the coming days".