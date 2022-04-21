Quick links:
Image: AP/ANI
'The Spirit's Pilgrimage' an autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn, the daughter of a British admiral who became Mahatma Gandhi's disciple, will be gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram today.
'Guide to London,' one of the first unpublished books by Mahatma Gandhi, will be given to the premier on his maiden visit to India. Boris Johnson will also receive a replica of a wooden Charkha (Spinning Wheel) at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
As PM Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, UK and Indian businesses are set to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 billion, in areas from software engineering to health.
The Prime Minister will use his visit to India to boost our collaboration with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home.
Science and tech collaborations, including a digital health partnership and a joint investment fund for Indian deep-tech and AI start-ups, supported by both the governments will be announced. Besides this, new AI scholarships for Indian students jointly funded by the UK government’s Chevening program and India’s Adani Group, £6 million investment by AI healthcare specialists Qure.ai to open a center of excellence in the UK are also set to be announced.
As UK PM Boris Johnson arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officers. The British PM is on a two-day unofficial visit to India.
Boris Johnson has said his India visit, starting today will build upon New Delhi being invited as a guest country at the G7 summit. The focus will also be on strengthening bilateral ties; discussing the Russia - Ukraine war, and scheduling the completion of dialogue for finalizing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the negotiations for which are slated to begin next week.
Boris Johnson has arrived in Ahmedabad for a line-up of events during his two-day visit to the country. A mega roadshow was organized for the UK PM. His convoy was welcomed with the sounds of drums, flutes, loud cheers, and carnival puppets. Johnson was seen waving at the jubliant crowd through the car.
British sources have revealed that Boris Johnson would be received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel upon his arrival in India. The UK PM would visit a University and a factory in the state and hold business meetings in Ahmedabad.
After his schedule in Gujarat, Boris Johnson will arrive in the national capital where he would receive a ceremonial welcome and meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Issues under focus include the rise of the Indo-pacific and India's centrality to it, the Ukraine war, Brexit, trade, defence, security, health, sustainability, and how 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine made by India made a difference to the world, according to British sources.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's two-day visit to India from Thursday is aimed at ramping up the overall ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of defense and security, and trade, and he will not lecture India on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Johnson said he would use the trip to expand Britain's 'deep and long-lasting partnership' with India. A major focus of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific.
As per Downing street, the UK is ready to extend its cooperation in realizing Modi's vision of making India a hub for defense manufacturing and for the transfer of technologies for joint production of military hardware.
Itinerary of UK PM for Thursday, April 21
08:05 - Arrival in Ahmedabad
08:25 - Stay at Hotel Hyatt
10:00 - Visit to Sabarmati Ashram
10:50 - Meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani
12:15 - Visit to Halol JCB plant
14:30 - Visit to Gift city (GB university)
16:00 - Visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar
Later - Return to Hotel Hyatt
22:30 - Arrival at AFS Palam, New Delhi
> A major focus of Johnson's talks with PM Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the United Kingdom is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region.
> The two leaders will discuss a new defense partnership and a free trade agreement which the two countries began discussing early this year.
> Johnson will push for progress in talks on a free trade deal, which Britain hopes to strike as part of its post-Brexit strategy. His office said such a trade deal could boost Britain's total trade by up to £28 billion ($36.5 billion) annually by 2035.
>In the meeting, the two prime ministers will also review the implementation of Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties
> Unlike the recent British prime ministerial trips to India, there will not be a large business delegation accompanying as the focus for this trip remains around politics.
British PM Boris Johnson will arrive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on April 21 and he is expected to announce major investments in key industries in both India and the UK to boost employment opportunities and growth at home, along with new collaboration on science, health, and technology. The countries' energy security and defense will also be part of the leaders' discussions.
This will be the first time a UK PM visits Gujarat, which is India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of over half of the NRI population settled in the United Kingdom.