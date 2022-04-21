As PM Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, UK and Indian businesses are set to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 billion, in areas from software engineering to health.

The Prime Minister will use his visit to India to boost our collaboration with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home.

Science and tech collaborations, including a digital health partnership and a joint investment fund for Indian deep-tech and AI start-ups, supported by both the governments will be announced. Besides this, new AI scholarships for Indian students jointly funded by the UK government’s Chevening program and India’s Adani Group, £6 million investment by AI healthcare specialists Qure.ai to open a center of excellence in the UK are also set to be announced.