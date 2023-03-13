Brahmapuram Waste Plant Fire: After 11 Days, Health Min Asks Kerala Govt To Submit Report

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday stated that he had asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to submit a report on the incident of fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi.

Taking to his Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya who also holds a portfolio of Chemicals and Fertilizers, assured that the Centre will support the state of Kerala to ensure public health measures.

Have asked Kerala State Government to submit a report on the incident of fire at #Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi.



Centre will support the State to ensure public health measures. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 13, 2023

Notably, this comes after Union Minister V Muraleedharan who hails from Kerala met the Health Minister in connection with the Brahmapuram fire incident. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan on Monday said, "I met Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in this regard and he has asked the Health Ministry of India to get a report of the state and find a solution in this regard."

Muraleedharan also narrated the grave situation caused by the Brahmapuram fire incident in the region. "Smoke coming out from Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi for last 10 days have caused serious health problems, forced thousands of people to move to other cities and hospitalised more than 1,000 people," he said.

What is the Brahmapuram fire incident?

A huge fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on March 2. Following the fire, a rescue operation was launched, during which active fire zones received more than 10,000 litres of water. When massive and dense clouds of poisonous smoke billowed from the site and enveloped the city on March 5, the district government of Ernakulam declared a holiday for students in all schools in regions under Kochi Corporation and the neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats.

Several people in the region left the city due to the toxic smoke. According to the PTI report, the Principal and Headmistress of Sanskara school, located near Infopark which is close to the waste plant, said that many parents informed them they are leaving the city due to the smoke and sought that their children be exempted from attending classes for now.

Many health experts noted that toxins as well as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) — which were present in smoke from burning mixed waste, could cause rapid cell mutations which on becoming uncontrolled lead to cancers.

Notably, to douse the fire at Kochi's dumping yard, Indian Air Force was called in. According to IAF officials, as many as six shuttles were flown to the affected area from a nearby water reservoir and 10,800 litres of water were dropped.

When the matter reached the Kerala HC, the court observed that all the rules of solid waste management were violated at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The Kochi Municipal Corporation was directed by the court to give the contract paperwork as well as details on the sums spent on waste management during the seven years period.

According to the officials, the fire at the Brahmapuram has been extinguished. However, educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed till March 15.

(With inputs from agencies)