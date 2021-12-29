Breaking News LIVE: Three Terrorists Neutralized In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Among Union Territories, Delhi followed by Jammu & Kashmir, has shown the best incremental performance. In incremental performance, J&K is ranked at number second position with a score of 9.55. In J&K, most of the indicators are in the improved/most improved/fully achieved category so far as the Incremental Performance from the Base Year (2018-19) to Reference Year (2019-20) is concerned.

Health & Medical Education Department while giving information about the development said that a robust and acceptable mechanism is used for measuring performance by NITI Aayog.

According to the report, the health index comprises three domains –health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes. In terms of overall health performance, the UT of J&K has moved one position up and is categorized as an aspirant and has substantial scope for improvement, the statement added.

The report has been developed by NITI Aayog, with technical assistance from the World Bank, and in close consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has shown a record improvement in last 3 years in key Maternal and Child health indicators as per the latest report of the National Family Healthy Survey (NFHS-5)

"If we compare the achievements in key health indicators recorded in National Family Health Survey report (NFHS-5) 2019-20 with the NFHS-4 of 2015-16, J&K has recorded 22 points decrease in Neonatal Mortality Rate (NNMR) from 23.1 to 9.8, 16 points decrease in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 32.4 to 16.3 and 19 points decrease in Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) from 37.6 to 18.5, which is unprecedented and is the reflection of the health status of the general population," the statement added.