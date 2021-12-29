Breaking News LIVE: Three Terrorists Neutralized In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Quick links:
Republic World
In view of the rising Omicron cases, the Manipur government has imposed a night curfew from 9 PM to 4 AM.
In view of the rising #Omicron cases, Manipur govt imposes night curfew from 9 PM to 4 AM pic.twitter.com/RJIvPvRfv1— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021
The security forces have gunned down three terrorists in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Another encounter is underway in the Anantnag district.
Encounter is going on at two places in two districts i.e. Anantnag and Kulgam. So far one terrorist has been killed in the Kulgam encounter. Both operations underway: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Rajasthan Cabinet decides to make COVID vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after Jan 31; to strictly enforce night curfew.
#Omicron: Rajasthan Cabinet decides to make COVID vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after Jan 31; to strictly enforce night curfew— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021
Malls & other commercial establishments allowed to remain open till 10 pm every day pic.twitter.com/IJfIVX5HoX
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has departed to Italy amid a surge in COVID-19's Omicron variant cases.
Mumbai has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 118. Punjab has also reported its first case of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron.
Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for Emergency Use Authorization. Corbevax is developed by Biological-E Ltd. which is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain protein sub-unit vaccine for COVID-19.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 143 crore mark today with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Government of India
There will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday due to pre-planned maintenance. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations will remain closed during this period: DMRC
Delhi has recorded 923 fresh cases of novel coronavirus which is the highest since May 30. The positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent, state authorities said.
In a massive jump in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai has reported 2,510 fresh cases, one death and 251 recoveries on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 1,333 cases were reported.
Gujarat has reported 19 new cases of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron in the last 24 hours. The total tally in the state has reached 97, ANI reported.
Karnataka reports 566 new COVID cases, 245 recoveries, and 6 deaths today
The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a ban on liquor sales for three hours on New Year night in Puducherry.
Republic TV has accessed a 95-page statement of all witnesses in the Malegaon blast case.
Punjab: Fire breaks out at a clothes factory in Ludhiana. More than 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/HrZvvwmfrw— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021
#WATCH | A man thrashed a guard for stopping him from entering a bank without wearing a mask in Chhatarpur. When the staff tried to intervene, the accused called his associates and ransacked the bank & assaulted the staff. A case is being registered in this regard: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/NARHhUBZ6y— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021
1991-batch IFS officer Pankaj Sharma, Permanent Representative of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mexico: MEA
1994-batch IFS officer Anupam Ray, presently Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador/PR of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva: MEA
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday that his government has decided to give a concession of ₹25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders. This comes on the day when the Soren government completed two years in the state.
In a public meeting, CM Soren said, “Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of ₹25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders."
He added, "To provide relief to the poor, labourers and middle-class families of the state, Government has decided to a give a subsidy of Rs 25 per liter petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26."
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) team arrested Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, after unaccounted cash, gold and other valuables worth crores was seized from his premises. In the arrest memo of Jain accessed exclusively by Republic Media Network on Wednesday, it is said the businessman, as is evident from the statement tendered by him, was 'evasive in his submission'
The arrest memo read, "Despite having effected clandestine supply worth crores to various buyers for a period of just 3-4 years, he feigned ignorance regarding the identity of such goods supplied clandestine by him. He also claimed that he could not remember the name of suppliers of raw materials from which his firms manufactured perfumery compound supplied clandestinely."
Among Union Territories, Delhi followed by Jammu & Kashmir, has shown the best incremental performance. In incremental performance, J&K is ranked at number second position with a score of 9.55. In J&K, most of the indicators are in the improved/most improved/fully achieved category so far as the Incremental Performance from the Base Year (2018-19) to Reference Year (2019-20) is concerned.
Health & Medical Education Department while giving information about the development said that a robust and acceptable mechanism is used for measuring performance by NITI Aayog.
According to the report, the health index comprises three domains –health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes. In terms of overall health performance, the UT of J&K has moved one position up and is categorized as an aspirant and has substantial scope for improvement, the statement added.
The report has been developed by NITI Aayog, with technical assistance from the World Bank, and in close consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
It is pertinent to mention here that, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has shown a record improvement in last 3 years in key Maternal and Child health indicators as per the latest report of the National Family Healthy Survey (NFHS-5)
"If we compare the achievements in key health indicators recorded in National Family Health Survey report (NFHS-5) 2019-20 with the NFHS-4 of 2015-16, J&K has recorded 22 points decrease in Neonatal Mortality Rate (NNMR) from 23.1 to 9.8, 16 points decrease in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 32.4 to 16.3 and 19 points decrease in Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) from 37.6 to 18.5, which is unprecedented and is the reflection of the health status of the general population," the statement added.
Indian travellers were busy indulging in 'workcation' -- working away from home in a scenic location -- this year as they tried to adapt and make up for lost vacations while working remotely after the coronavirus pandemic upended travel and tourism sector in 2020, according to OYO Travelopedia 2021.
Around 65 per cent of respondents in India have travelled in the past six months and a majority of them visited their loved ones, while some went for a getaway from their daily routines and travelled for leisure.
"Nearly 48 per cent of Indians worked from home during the year, out of which a whopping 85 per cent preferred taking workcations or working away from home in a scenic location. And out of these, 61 per cent took a workcation," according to OYO's fourth year-end annual index - OYO Travelopedia 2021.
Interestingly, nearly 27 per cent took a month-long workcation. Hill stations ranked top on the list of spots for these work and travel trips, followed by many who visited their hometowns and beach destinations.
The annual consumer survey by the hospitality platform to study travel intent and expectations among its user base across some of its core markets, including India, Indonesia and Europe, took responses of nearly 3,000 people this month.
The OYO Travelopedia 2021 found that with mass vaccination drives, travel intent and confidence among Indians is back with 60 per cent of respondents have planned vacations for the winter holiday season. However, most seem to plan their trip closer to the date.
"Nearly 31 per cent said they plan their trips a month in advance, whereas 26 per cent prefer planning their travel only a week in advance. This is a stark contrast from pre-COVID days," it said.
The Pune police have registered a case against Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote and four others for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during an event here and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Wednesday.
The event, 'Shiv Pratap Din', to celebrate the killing of Mughal commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was organised here in Maharashtra by Ekbote's Samast Hindu Aghadi outfit on December 19.
According to police, the event was attended by Kalicharan Maharaj, Ekbote, Captain Digendra Kumar (retired) and others.
Capt Kumar is a Kargil war hero, who was awarded the 'Mahavir Chakra' for his acts of bravery in the Kargil war, said police inspector (crime) Harshavardhan Gade.
A case was registered on Tuesday against Kalicharan Maharaj, Ekbote, Capt Kumar and three others at Khadak police station under IPC Sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religious feelings of any class), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feeling of any person) and 505 (2) (false statement, rumour made in place of worship, etc, with intent to create enmity, hatred or ill-will), the officials said.
In the Bharuch mass conversion case in Gujarat, an arrest warrant has been issued against five accused. The detention refers to the alleged international conversion racket that was busted by local police. Sources confirmed that 20 people have been identified in the scandal wherein tribal populations in the region were coerced to convert their faith. Out of the 20, ten have been arrested by the police already.
The forced conversion practice is said to have received funds from the United Kingdom and the same was utilised to convert tribals in Bharuch to Islam. On the other hand, four of the accused moved the Gujarat High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR. In addition, they have submitted that the religious conversion took place on consent of the alleged victims and no one was lured into doing so.
Sources reported that nearly 100 tribals across 37 families of the 'Vasava Hindu' community were coerced to change one's faith in the exchange for money and other allurements. A native of Bharuch district, currently a London resident, has been named in the cartel for advancing funds for the malpractice.
In the matter at hand, the accused have been charged under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, as well as Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 153 (B) (C) (act likely to cause disharmony) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the police.
At least five more persons in West Bengal tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients infected by the new variant of coronavirus in the state to 11, a senior health department official said.
Of the five, one person is a returnee from abroad while the rest have no foreign travel history, he said, expressing concern that the new virus variant was fast spreading among the people of the state.
"Yesterday night, we received genome sequencing reports of 107 cases and five among them were found to be Omicron-positive. One of the five patients has foreign travel history but the other four locals don't."
"The contact-tracking cell is currently collecting information for necessary containment measures, as per protocol," the official said.
Two of the four locals are from Kolkata and one each from Dumdum and Howrah, he added.
Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal compares the sign of the SAD weighing scale (Tarapur) with Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s weighing scale. The statement was released during a public address in Abohar in Punjab.
Activists of Dogra front held a protest against the People's Alliance for Gukpar Declaration (PAGD) over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report in Hyderpora encounter. The SIT report gave a clean chit to the security forces in the Hyderapora encounter. The SIT formed by Jammu and Kashmir Police said that one civilian was killed by a foreign terrorist, and informed that the owner of the building died in the "crossfire" after an ultra used them as a human shield.
Following the clean chit given by the SIT to the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter, a group of Dogra front activists held a protest on Wednesday. The protestors showed up at the protest location with pictures of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. The group also waved Indian flags while sloganeering against the PAGD.
Notably, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it is not surprising that a clean chit has been given by the SIT to security forces in the Hyderapora encounter. She alleged that the probe was conducted to cover up "a botched operation." It should be mentioned here that the PAGD - an electoral alliance between the several regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir - demanded a judicial inquiry in the Hyderapora encounter, stating that the police briefing was only a repetition of the "old story".