Breaking News: PM Modi To Address Nation At 9 Am Today On The Occasion Of Guru Purab

08:34 IST, November 19th 2021
Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar over remarks on PM

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and asked him to have checked facts before censuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a mega gathering of Tribals in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, Pawar had lashed out at Prime Minister Modi, saying that PM Modi was attending an Adivasi Sammelan (tribal gathering) in Bhopal two days back where surprisingly, the word Adivasi was not used anywhere.

 

08:27 IST, November 19th 2021
Global embarrassment for Pakistan as Minister says 'Extremism Caused By Schools & Colleges, Not Madrasas'

Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that extremism in the country originates from schools and colleges and not Madrasas. He stated that teachers were recruited during the 1980s and 1990s as a plot to "teach extremism".

 

08:27 IST, November 19th 2021
Asaduddin Owaisi bats For Muslim Reservation in Maharashtra; AIMIM to hold protest across state

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday declared that his party will protest across Maharashtra for implementing Muslim reservation in the state. While the Congress-NCP government had promulgated an ordinance on July 11, 2014, providing 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and public employment, the Bombay HC had upheld the quota for the minority community only in educational institutions. Addressing a press briefing in Aurangabad, Owaisi lamented that successive governments had failed to act on the HC order. 

 

08:10 IST, November 19th 2021
PM Modi to address nation at 9 am on the occasion of Guru Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 9 am on Friday on the occasion of Guru Purab. 

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programs, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's office informed. 

08:10 IST, November 19th 2021
Pilgrims stranded in Tirupati due to extreme flooding

Extreme flooding was witnessed in Tirupati leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded as heavy rains lashed the temple town of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Visuals from the ground show inundated Tirumala hills, where the main temple of Lord Venkateswar is located. Darshan of the chief deity was virtually stalled as pilgrims were unable to venture out due to the unprecedented flooding.

07:40 IST, November 19th 2021
Congress drops Ghulam Nabi Azad from disciplinary action committee

Congress on Thursday restructured its disciplinary action committee and dropped senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sushil Kumar Shinde. The panel will now be chaired by former union minister AK Antony.

The omission of Ghulam Nabi Azad, a prominent G-23 leader, comes a day after 20 Congress leaders including four former ministers and three former legislators in Jammu and Kashmir resigned from party posts, saying they were not provided an opportunity to be heard on party affairs. The leaders who resigned were close to Ghulam Nabi Azad 

07:28 IST, November 19th 2021
PM Modi to hand over HAL-manufactured LCH to IAF in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to officially hand over indigenously manufactured Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi today. The move will give a significant boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’. PM Modi will also be dedicating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

 

07:28 IST, November 19th 2021
FDA may approve Pfizer & Moderna boosters for all adults tomorrow.

The US Food and Drug Administration could approve both Pfizer & Moderna boosters for all adults by tomorrow, November 20. 

06:58 IST, November 19th 2021
Thunderstorm nowcast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over  Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thirupattur,  Vellore, Kallakurichi, and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours.

 

06:58 IST, November 19th 2021
Delivery of Rafale jets to be completed by Apr 2022: French envoy

Thirty Rafale fighter jets manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation have been delivered to India so far and the remaining six will be handed over by April 2022 as part of an inter-governmental agreement signed five years ago, Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain said on Thursday.

06:52 IST, November 19th 2021
Delhi AQI at 332, in 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 332 (overall) and still in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India, even after a number of emergency measures announced by the Central and state governments.

06:52 IST, November 19th 2021
Aryan Khan to appear before NCB at 11 am

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Friday will appear before the NCB as a part of his bail conditions. Apart from these bail conditions, the Bombay high court had mandated that Aryan Khan will not make any statement regarding the present proceeding to the media. 

The bail conditions are the same for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, all of who have secured bail on Thursday. 

