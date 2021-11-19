Breaking News: PM Modi To Address Nation At 9 Am Today On The Occasion Of Guru Purab

Congress on Thursday restructured its disciplinary action committee and dropped senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sushil Kumar Shinde. The panel will now be chaired by former union minister AK Antony.

The omission of Ghulam Nabi Azad, a prominent G-23 leader, comes a day after 20 Congress leaders including four former ministers and three former legislators in Jammu and Kashmir resigned from party posts, saying they were not provided an opportunity to be heard on party affairs. The leaders who resigned were close to Ghulam Nabi Azad