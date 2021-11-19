Breaking News: PM Modi To Address Nation At 9 Am Today On The Occasion Of Guru Purab

Quick links:
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and asked him to have checked facts before censuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a mega gathering of Tribals in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, Pawar had lashed out at Prime Minister Modi, saying that PM Modi was attending an Adivasi Sammelan (tribal gathering) in Bhopal two days back where surprisingly, the word Adivasi was not used anywhere.
Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that extremism in the country originates from schools and colleges and not Madrasas. He stated that teachers were recruited during the 1980s and 1990s as a plot to "teach extremism".
AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday declared that his party will protest across Maharashtra for implementing Muslim reservation in the state. While the Congress-NCP government had promulgated an ordinance on July 11, 2014, providing 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and public employment, the Bombay HC had upheld the quota for the minority community only in educational institutions. Addressing a press briefing in Aurangabad, Owaisi lamented that successive governments had failed to act on the HC order.
Muslim Reservation ke liye poore Maharashtra mein jaayenge aur ehtejaj karenge, Insha'Allah - Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/US04dACwX6— AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 18, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 9 am on Friday on the occasion of Guru Purab.
"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programs, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's office informed.
Extreme flooding was witnessed in Tirupati leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded as heavy rains lashed the temple town of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Visuals from the ground show inundated Tirumala hills, where the main temple of Lord Venkateswar is located. Darshan of the chief deity was virtually stalled as pilgrims were unable to venture out due to the unprecedented flooding.
Congress on Thursday restructured its disciplinary action committee and dropped senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sushil Kumar Shinde. The panel will now be chaired by former union minister AK Antony.
The omission of Ghulam Nabi Azad, a prominent G-23 leader, comes a day after 20 Congress leaders including four former ministers and three former legislators in Jammu and Kashmir resigned from party posts, saying they were not provided an opportunity to be heard on party affairs. The leaders who resigned were close to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to officially hand over indigenously manufactured Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi today. The move will give a significant boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’. PM Modi will also be dedicating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.
#AatmanirbharDefence— PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) November 18, 2021
In Jhansi, UP on 19 #November PM Shri @narendramodi will launch & dedicate to #nation 🇮🇳 multiple initiatives of #Defence at #RashtraRakshaSamarpanParv which is held in Jhansi fm 17-19 Nov 21 as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations🇮🇳@AjaybhattBJP4UK pic.twitter.com/7SkHyFswTu
The US Food and Drug Administration could approve both Pfizer & Moderna boosters for all adults by tomorrow, November 20.
Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thirupattur, Vellore, Kallakurichi, and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours.
Thirty Rafale fighter jets manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation have been delivered to India so far and the remaining six will be handed over by April 2022 as part of an inter-governmental agreement signed five years ago, Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain said on Thursday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 332 (overall) and still in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India, even after a number of emergency measures announced by the Central and state governments.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Friday will appear before the NCB as a part of his bail conditions. Apart from these bail conditions, the Bombay high court had mandated that Aryan Khan will not make any statement regarding the present proceeding to the media.
The bail conditions are the same for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, all of who have secured bail on Thursday.