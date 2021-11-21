Last Updated:

Breaking News Updates: Mass Resignations From Congress Continues In Jammu & Kashmir

08:41 IST, November 21st 2021
Mass resignations from Congress continues in J&K

In another setback for the Congress, mass resignations from the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit continued on Sunday, with several of its workers quitting over dissatisfaction. Last week, at least 20 leaders close to the G23 leader and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from their party positions.

08:13 IST, November 21st 2021
List of Rajasthan Cabinet Ministers to be sworn in today

A total of 15 Congress MLAs are set to be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM, including 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. The list of MLAs who have secured ministerial berths in the Rajasthan Cabinet are as follows.

  1. Hemaram Choudhary
  2. Murari Lal Meena
  3. Zahida Khan
  4. Rajendra Singh Gudha
  5. Brijendra Ola
  6. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
  7. Shakuntala Rawat
  8. Govind Ram Meghwal
  9. Mahesh Joshi
  10. Ramlal Jat
  11. Vishvendra Singh
  12. Mamta Bhupesh
  13. Tikaram Juli
  14. Ramesh Meena
  15. Bhajanlal Jatav

Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola will take oath as ministers of state, while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers.

07:40 IST, November 21st 2021
Price minorities have to pay in Pakistan: Majinder Sirsa on minor boy's murder

 

07:32 IST, November 21st 2021
Hindu minor boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Pakistan

An 11-year-old Hindu boy was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday. The boy went missing on Friday evening and his body was found the next day in an abandoned house in Babarloi town in Khairpur Mir area of the province, his family members said.

The family, which was busy with Guru Purab events, was unaware when the child went missing. Station House Officer (SHO) of Babarloi police station said the boy was strangled to death before the culprits sexually assaulted him.

07:32 IST, November 21st 2021
Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely today

The Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will finally be expanded on Sunday, with new ministers taking oath at 4 pm. As per sources, five MLAs from former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's camp will get a place in the Gehlot government. The cabinet rejig holds major significance for Sachin Pilot who is known to be unhappy on account of having missed out on the CM's post when the Congress came to power. 

Earlier all ministers of Rajasthan had submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister a day ahead of a reshuffle. 

07:32 IST, November 21st 2021
