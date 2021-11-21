Breaking News Updates: Mass Resignations From Congress Continues In Jammu & Kashmir

Quick links:
Image: Republic
In another setback for the Congress, mass resignations from the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit continued on Sunday, with several of its workers quitting over dissatisfaction. Last week, at least 20 leaders close to the G23 leader and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from their party positions.
A total of 15 Congress MLAs are set to be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM, including 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. The list of MLAs who have secured ministerial berths in the Rajasthan Cabinet are as follows.
Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola will take oath as ministers of state, while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers.
This the price minorities have to pay in Pakistan!— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 20, 2021
Deeply anguished by the news of a grade 5 student who is mere 10 years old raped and murdered by a gang in Dohon, Khairpur, Sindh-Pakistan. Can't imagine the pain and grief of the family. pic.twitter.com/RXIBYUZe74
An 11-year-old Hindu boy was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday. The boy went missing on Friday evening and his body was found the next day in an abandoned house in Babarloi town in Khairpur Mir area of the province, his family members said.
The family, which was busy with Guru Purab events, was unaware when the child went missing. Station House Officer (SHO) of Babarloi police station said the boy was strangled to death before the culprits sexually assaulted him.
The Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will finally be expanded on Sunday, with new ministers taking oath at 4 pm. As per sources, five MLAs from former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's camp will get a place in the Gehlot government. The cabinet rejig holds major significance for Sachin Pilot who is known to be unhappy on account of having missed out on the CM's post when the Congress came to power.
Earlier all ministers of Rajasthan had submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister a day ahead of a reshuffle.
In a major political development coming from Rajasthan, all of the state's cabinet ministers resigned post-meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the long-pending cabinet expansion on Sunday. Gehlot met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra late on Saturday and handed him the list of new cabinet ministers., who is set to take oath at 4 pm today. As per sources, On Friday, state's education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary have resigned from their respective posts.