Breaking News Updates: Mass Resignations From Congress Continues In Jammu & Kashmir

A total of 15 Congress MLAs are set to be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM, including 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. The list of MLAs who have secured ministerial berths in the Rajasthan Cabinet are as follows.

Hemaram Choudhary Murari Lal Meena Zahida Khan Rajendra Singh Gudha Brijendra Ola Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Shakuntala Rawat Govind Ram Meghwal Mahesh Joshi Ramlal Jat Vishvendra Singh Mamta Bhupesh Tikaram Juli Ramesh Meena Bhajanlal Jatav

Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola will take oath as ministers of state, while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers.