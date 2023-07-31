Breakthrough For CCB Cops, 6th Suspected Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru

In yet another breakthrough for the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru in the suspected terrorist's case, another arrest has been made in relation to supplying arms and ammunition to the five accused, who have already been taken into custody.

CCB had been tracking who delivered the box of grenades to Zahid Tabrez at his residence in Bhadrappa layout, Kodigehalli, where live grenades were found.

It is being learned that Salman, yet another friend of Junaid, had delivered the grenades from Nelamangala to accused No. 5, Zahid Tabrez, by packing them in a box stuffed with clothes so they wouldn't go off.

CCB has been behind those who gave the grenade to the accused Tabrez for the past two weeks. Salman is said to be a close aide to Junaid, and he has been picked up from the outskirts of the city.

An official speaking on the condition of anonymity said, "Salman's statement about delivering the grenade has been recorded, and the accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation. We cannot give more details as this will hamper the investigations."

It has come to light that these four live grenades were given to Tabrez by Salman on the instructions of Junaid. Salman, who gave the grenade to Tabrez, is also an accused in the RT Nagar murder case of 2017. The accused, Salman, has been subjected to further investigation by the CCB police.

Background

A suspected terror module was busted by the Central Crime Branch on July 19. Five people who were allegedly planning to carry out explosions in the city and across the state were arrested.

Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Jahid Tabrez, Syed Mudasir Pasha, and Mohammed Faizal Rabbani, were nabbed in Sultanpalya in R.T. Nagar, where they had gathered at the house of Suhail for a meeting.