'Supress Corona, Not Your Voice': UP Police Lauded For Ad Against Domestic Violence

While the deadly coronavirus outbreak is forcing major cities across the world to go under lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s new advertisement with title, “Suppress Corona, not your voice” is making several rounds on Twitter. What internet users are calling as the “finest in India”, the UP Police became “one of a kind” by thinking about how lockdown might affect the victims of domestic abuse and shared a helpline number. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 from 7am to 9pm and has urged all citizens to remain indoors in a bid to stem the easily spread of the fatal virus.

If you want to know the vision of the man who is dressed up in a Saffron Robe this is it. In an ad by @Uppolice it urges women to raise their voice against domestic violence.

This speaks a lot about the administration under @myogiadityanath #NirbhayaNyayDivas #NirbhayaVerdict pic.twitter.com/dAC1aphGO1 — Himanshu Singh (@himanshu_rw) March 20, 2020

‘Great news’

Twitter users across all states hailed the move by UP Police and one internet user also called it a piece of “great news”. One of the netizens even lauded the UP government for taking a stand against the violence of women in the state and as the world battles the pandemic, they battle “unjust”.

One user wrote, “& the Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya too have been cancelled as per latest reports. ! Great news @Uppolice , @UP_IndiaTourism & also this initiative to report Domestic Violence against women in Uttar Pradesh.”

Another user wrote, “UP Police is emerging as one of the finest in India.”

One Twitter user said, “#YogiRoxx.. This is Brilliant...he can forsee what will happe going forward with the selfQ in place.”

One more said, “Great step of @Uppolice to stop domestic violence in the time of #CoronaVirus”

‘Janta Curfew’

PM Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. As the fatal COVID-19 infects 217 people in the nation including foreigners, PM Modi also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

