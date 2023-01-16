Last Updated:

British Journal Posts Picture Of India Map Without J&K And Ladakh; Gets Schooled

A British scientific journal published a report on India's reservation system but with a map cropping out J&K, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Nature

Nature


British scientific journal Nature is being schooled by Indians for posting a map of India with Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh cropped out. The picture was part of the publication's new report titled ‘How India’s caste system limits diversity in India”. While the picture depicts an outlined face of individuals, the borders over Uttarakhand and Punjab cleverly fades completely right from J&K and Arunachal Pradesh, which are constantly targeted by terrorists from Pakistan and the territorial expansionist China. The map by Nature does not even include Ladakh and other parts in Kashmir let alone the regions illegally occupied by India's neighbours.

Indians furious over 'propaganda'

Furious over this, many Indians called out the publication for peddling propaganda and some even called the article "racist". 

"Cute. But where’s the rest of India? Like even Arunachal Pradesh is missing! (sic)" asked one Twitter user while another wrote, " First correct our map first ChiHyena stooge...jk and arunachal is ours..our people live there...do no exclude them (sic)."

READ | UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

Apart from putting up the wrong map of India, Nature shed light on India's reservation policy claiming that the "caste system limits scientific opportunities for certain groups in a nation striving to become a global research leader". It's report also claimed that "Adivasis and Dalits are under-represented in undergraduate science courses but not arts courses".

READ | 'He has to be the aggressor': Kaif explains role Rohit Sharma needs to play in powerplay

The report further says that there is a dearth of teachers and mentors in the sciences because those from lower classes who take up careers in science are regared "free-off" who advanced only through reservation and not merit. 

READ | Ensure party does not lose any of 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive
READ | FIR filed against 'offensive' remarks on daughters of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni
First Published:
COMMENT