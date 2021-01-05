British PM Boris Johnson Calls Off Visit To India Amid Re-imposition Of Lockdown In UK

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called off his visit to India, as per reports. The British PM was scheduled to visit India as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath. The British PM has called off his visit amid the fresh lockdown imposed in the United Kingdom due to the mutant Coronavirus spread.

PM Johnson spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday morning to express his 'regret' as he would be unable to visit India. The British PM emphasized on the national lockdown announced in the UK and said that the speed at which the virus was spreading, it was important for him to remain in the UK to focus on the 'domestic response'.

However, The British PM expressed that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021 before meeting PM Modi at the G7 meet. Johnson had extended an invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Summit next year which is set to be held in the United Kingdom.

UK govt issues statement

Issuing a statement on the same, the UK government said, "The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned.

In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.

The leaders underlined their shared commitment to the bilateral relationship, and to continuing to build on the close collaboration between our countries – including in response to the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Modi is due to attend as a guest."

In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus: UK Government https://t.co/2cOdJjXfUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Earlier in December, British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab had confirmed that PM Boris Johnson had accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'generous invitation' to visit the annual Republic Day celebrations. Raab, who was in India for bilateral talks, had met with Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi and had also called on PM Modi.

"UK PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had said.

UK imposes tough lockdown

Amid the mutant Coronavirus scare, which is said to have emerged in the UK, PM Boris Johnson announced a strict lockdown on January 4 to contain the spread of the virus. In his address to the country, Johnson asked people to stay at home saying, that the “hospitals are now under more pressure than they have been at any other point throughout the pandemic.”

In an official release, the UK Prime Minister instructed citizens to remain confined at home and ordered all primary schools, secondary schools, and colleges to move to remote learning.

“All non-essential retail, hospitality, and personal care services must close, or remain closed,” the government announced. Restaurants have been allowed to operate partially for delivery, takeaway, or click-and-collect of food and non-alcoholic drinks, meanwhile, all hospitality venues were asked to halt takeaway or click-and-collect alcohol with immediate effect. Only essential shops such as a pharmacy were allowed to open, all public, entertainment, and recreational venues have been directed to shut down as per the new rules.

