India News LIVE Updates: Domestic Airlines Saw 74.5% Annual Growth This Year, Says DGCA

"If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure," says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

