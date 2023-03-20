India News LIVE Updates: Domestic Airlines Saw 74.5% Annual Growth This Year, Says DGCA

Quick links:
Image: Both houses adjourned till 2pm; Oppn continues to harp on JPC (ANI)
Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2023 were 246.11 lakhs as against 141.04 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering annual growth of 74.50% and monthly growth of 56.82%: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Authorities demolished mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's close aide's house in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday.
Supreme Court directs Centre to pay arrears to eligible family pensioners & gallantry winners of armed forces as per One Rank One Pension Scheme by 30th April 2023, eligible pensioners above 70 years by 30th June 2023 & rest of the eligible pensioners in equal instalments on or before 30th Aug 2023, 30th Nov 2023 and 28th Feb 2024.
Farmers have gathered here to demand a legal guarantee on MSP and fulfilment of their other demands.
Video of Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver before they surrendered late on Sunday night.
The drama that has been going on since 13th March, can't be happening without a signal from the PM. Today, once again Parliament wasn't allowed to function. What are we demanding? Just a JPC investigation into the biggest scam after Independence: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Adani issue
All mobile services(excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all other enabling powers in this behalf, it is directed that all mobile internet services, all SMS services and all dongal services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be further suspended from 20/03/2023 to 21/03/2023 in the interest of the people said the statement issued by the Government of Punjab.
Delhi High Court grants interim bail to former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan in two cases of allegedly abusing police personnel. Interim bail has been granted subject to the conditions that he will provide his service at the adult education centre and won't indulge in a similar offence in future.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today after Opposition MPs raised slogans in Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue.
Summoning K Kavitha by the ED is a legal process and she has to give her statement under section 50 of the PMLA Act but she is trying to avoid it by filing an application before the SC where she did not get any relief: N Ramchander Rao, BJP Leader
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi
LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission is scheduled to launch on March 26, 2023, at 0900 hours IST from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota: ISRO
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to raise the matter of Delhi police serving notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to seek information regarding a speech he made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The breakfast scheme would be expanded to Class 4th and 5th Students: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan
AIADMK walked out from the Tamil Nadu Assembly saying "murder of democracy occurred during the Erode East by-polls." They also opposed the hike in prices of milk, electricity bill, property tax and false FIRs being lodged to target AIADMK leaders.
High security tightened outside K Kavitha's residence; BRS leader to appear before ED today.
SIU conducts search operation at Lashkar commander’s house in Pulwama.
BJP Vs BJP in Karnataka: Ahead of the polls clash erupts at BJP Sankalpa Yatra in Davanagere. Vijay Sankalpa called off.
Congress MP Jebi Mather gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the Government’s failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud."
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents Budget 2023-24 in Assembly
CBSE adopts National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage from 2023-24
Kerala Assembly adjourned till 11 am today. Speaker cancelled the question hour due to the opposition protest. Business Advisory committee meeting to held at 11 am.
"If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure," says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
K.Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, to join the second round of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.