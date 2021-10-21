BSF Announces 'All Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' As A Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Border Security Force (BSF) has decided to conduct an 'All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' in the national capital on October 23. The rally would consist of 150 female motorcyclists from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs), and the event will be kickstarted at the National Police Memorial and culminate at CGO Complex.

As per the reports, the Chief Guest will be Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who will flag off the event. The BSF said that a total of 150 female motorcyclists and pillion riders on 75 motorcycles will participate in the rally, glorifying 75 years of India's Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

As per the BSF, there will be 42 participants from BSF, 40 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 each from Railway Protection Force and Sashastra Bal (SSB), 14 from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), eight from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and six from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The motorcycle rally will be flagged off at around 4.45 p.m. from National Police Memorial by Chief Guest Ajay Kumar Mishra and will pass through some of the most important locations of Delhi like Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, India Gate (1st circle), Red Fort and Rajghat before finishing off at CGO Complex.

The incredible 'Gwalior to Delhi' run by the defence staff

As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Defence Staff conducted a 350-km run in seven days. Various officers from Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) from the three services took part in the run. The 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava Run' began from Maharani Laxmi Bai Smarak in Gwalior on October 15 and ended at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on October 21.

The runners reached Agra on Saturday, October 16 and left for Delhi after covering a distance of 50 km around the city on Sunday.

Commodore Chandana said, "We have begun our journey from October 15, 2021, from Gwalior from Maharani Laxmi Bai Smarak. There are seven members of the team, including two women officers. Two are from the Navy, three are from the Air Force and two are from the Army."

He continued, "We chose Gwalior because Rani Laxmi Bai Smarak is in Gwalior. She took part in the first war of Independence of 1857 in Gwalior and laid down her life in 1858 in Gwalior."

(With ANI and PTI inputs)