BSF Apprehends Pak Fisherman On Indian Side Of Sir Creek

One Pakistani fisherman was apprehended with an "engine-fitted wooden boat" by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indian side of the Sir Creek late on Wednesday, officials said.

The fisherman has been identified as Md. Khamesa of the Sindh province in the neighbouring country, the BSF said.

“On 04/10/2023, late evening, BSF patrolling party observed suspicious movement on Indian side Sir Creek. Immediately BSF troops rushed to the spot and apprehended 01 Pak fisherman with an engine fitted wooden boat close to Sir Creek,” PRO BSF Gujarat said in a post on X.

Sir Creek is a tidal estuary – partially enclosed coastal body – that separates Gujarat from the Pakistani province of Sindh.

“Apprehended Pak fisherman’s identity has been ascertained as Md Khamesa, age 50 yrs, and is a resident of village Shahbandar in Sujawal district of Sindh, Pakistan,” it further said.

Time and again BSF intercepts Pakistani fishermen when they enter the Indian side of the Sir Creek.