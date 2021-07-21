BSF Bengal Frontier Greets Bangladesh Border Guards On Eid-ul-Adha, Exchanges Sweets

The Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The sweet exchanges were done at all Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the International Border in Bengal. The BGB and BSF exchange gifts and greetings during religious and national celebrations as a tradition with an aim to bolster friendly ties between the two countries.

BSF and BGB exchanges sweets on Bakrid

The North Bengal Frontier of the BSF took to their official Twitter handle to share the same. Sharing pictures from the friendly exchange at an outpost, they wrote, “greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.” In a statement, the BSF said, that the ‘friendly gesture’ between the two border guarding forces is aimed at maintaining ‘peace, tranquillity, harmony, mutual brotherhood and affection' between the two countries.

Greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

BSF, serving the frontiers of our motherland with profound passion and sharing the bond of true friendship with BGB wishes a very happy Eid-al-Adha to everyone

“The festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) is a symbol of dedication and sacrifice. Sacrifice is of great importance in Islam. It is said that sacrifice your dearest thing in the way of the Lord. Spending in the way of the Lord means doing best and best deeds. Eid-ul-Adha inspires to make all kinds of sacrifices while walking on the path of truth. It is such, a auspicious month in which all the Muslims of the world perform the important pilgrim of performing Hajj in Mecca and Medina,” the BSF said in a statement.

“On the holy and auspicious occasion of this Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh troops also greeted each other at various Border Out Posts (BOPs) on the International border of India and Bangladesh. Sweets were exchanged between Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh at all Border Out Posts (BOPs) of North Bengal Frontier. This friendly gesture between the two border guarding forces will help to maintain peace, tranquillity, harmony, mutual brotherhood and affection between both the countries,” the statement added.

BSF DG reviewed security at the India-Bangladesh border

Earlier this month, BSF Director-General Rakesh Asthana completed a two-day visit to the India-Bangladesh border in order to review the security in the region. The BSF DG reviewed the area during his visit and was briefed by Army generals about the emerging challenges on the border sites. During his visit, DG Rakesh Asthana also inaugurated two new Border Out-Posts and a 120-men barrack at SHQ Jalpaiguri for the accommodation of soldiers during the tour.

