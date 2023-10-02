BSF Foils Drug Smuggling Bid, Recovers Packet Of Narcotics From Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday, October 2, recovered a narcotics consignment from Punjab's Ferozepur district. As per the inputs, the security forces received specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items on the afternoon of October 2.

A cordon search operation was launched by BSF across the Chak Bhange Wala Village in Ferozepur district. A yellow colour packet was seized from the backyard of a farmer's house. It is suspected to be heroin which weighs approximately 3.1 Kg.

Earlier this week, an alleged smuggling attempt via drone was foiled by a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police on September 26 afternoon after they apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered two packets of narcotics in Daoke village in Punjab’s Amritsar. The recovery was made following a search operation launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on specific information. Two packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (700gm approx.) were recovered from the farming fields of Daoke village in Punjab’s Amritsar.

BSF foils Arms Smuggling attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

BSF personnel stationed at the International Border in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle arms across the border on October 1. According to an official statement, the smugglers were trying to transport contraband weapons from India into Bangladesh. The operation was carried out by Jawans of Border Observation Post (BOP) Madhupur, 68 Battalion, BSF under South Bengal Frontier, as stated in BSF’s official statement. They managed to seize four foreign-made pistols, along with eight magazines and 50 live cartridges.