Jammu & Kashmir: After Foiling Weapons Smuggling Bid, BSF Heightens Its Vigil Along The IB

After last week's incident on the International border, where the alert Border Security Force foiled an attempt by the Pakistan side to send in arms and ammunition using drones, the vigil has been increased so as to foil any such attempt to push in weapons into the Indian side. Last week, the alert Border Security Force had foiled an attempt by the Pakistan side to smuggle in arms and ammunition into the Indian side by using a drone, a US-made M 4 Carbine, two magazines, sixty rounds, and 7 Chinese hand grenades were recovered after the BSF troops shot down a Hexacopter in the Hiranagar sector.

Read: JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In UT's Summer Zone Jammu

"Earlier also attempts were made in the Punjab side to send in arms and ammunition into the Indian side using a drone. Last week, it was first of its kind of attempt along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, but we were alert and it was because of our alertness that such an attempt was foiled," a senior BSF officer said.

Read: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 4.5 Kg Poppy Straw Seized In Jammu

'Jawans on high alert'

He said that the security agencies have the inputs that such attempts will again be made in the future hence the forces on the International Border have been put on high alert. "We have the inputs that such an attempt could again be made so we have put our jawans on high alert on the International Border," the officer said. The security agencies had intelligence inputs that the Pakistan army was training terrorists on how to remotely operate drones so as to carry out terror attacks on security forces and also to use them to transport arms and ammunition into the Indian side.

In the past few months, security forces have busted several terrorist hideouts across Kashmir valley whereas a large reserve of arms and ammunition stored by the terrorists were recovered, hence the terrorists were facing an acute shortage of arms and ammunition.

"These terrorists are desperate to get arms and ammunition from across, hence they are adopting new tactics, but our security agencies are fully prepared to deal with all types of eventualities and will not let the anti-national forces succeed in their anti-India designs," the officer said.

Read: Distribution Of Domicile Certificates Among Deprived Communities Begins In Jammu

Read: Annual Sarthal Devi Yatra Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Restrictions In Jammu And Kashmir

(Image credits: PTI)