BSF Spells Out Infiltration Threat From Pakistan; 'can Exploit Arms Left Behind In Kabul'

The Border Security Force on Tuesday expressed concerns over a potential security threat on India from Pakistan. Addressing the Annual Press Conference on the eve of 57th BSF Raising Day, Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh outlined that several arms and ammunition were left behind in Afghanistan, which can now be used by Pakistan to enter India.

DG BSF addressing the Annual Press Conference on the eve of 57th BSF Raising Day.

With SDG Rajesh Ranjan by his side, DG Pankaj Kumar Singh said that BSF has installed radars and drones for surveillance at borders. "In around 80 per cent area of Pakistan and even Bangladesh borders, floodlights have been installed to keep a check on infiltration during the night. The Government of India is spending a lot on border security. Now we are replacing regular lights with LED lights that will further increase luminosity. We have other night vision devices to keep a check on infiltration. We have night vision enabled drones also," he added.

BSF on the extension of its jurisdiction from 15 to 50 Km in some states

The DG also took the opportunity to shed light on the recent decision of the Centre to extend its jurisdiction from 15 to 50 Km in some states, including Punjab. Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the BSF will not act as parallel police in the states where its jurisdiction has been extended.

"Its jurisdiction has been extended only in respect of the powers it enjoys under Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Passport Act. It is for those who are violating border entry rules," he said. He added that Infiltration is a big issue, due to which Tripura and Assam witnessed agitation and in Bengal demographic imbalance has happened in several districts. "To keep a check on infiltration, the powers of BSF under two Acts (Passport act and Passport (entry into India) act) have been extended from 15 km to 50 km," Singh said.

"I would like to make clear that in case of any operations conducted by BSF in an extended jurisdiction area, the FIR will be registered in a local police station and will be investigated by the local police station. We are not going to act as parallel police or doing an investigation, it is a misleading fact spread," he said. The jurisdiction in case of NDPS Act, Arms Act and Customs Act has not been changed, he added.

