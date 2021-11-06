BSF To Conduct Three-day Seminar On Border Management In Madhya Pradesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to conduct a first-of-its-kind national-level seminar concerning border management starting from November 8 till November 10, 2021. The seminar which is mainly aimed at analysing the various emerging challenges concerning the Indian borders and national security will be held at the BSF Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Tekanpur. The news was confirmed by BSF on its official Twitter handle further informing that the seminar will look forward to analysing the challenges and chalking out a comprehensive operational plan and also outlining other key points required for improvements concerning national security.

Further providing more details on this, the BSF stated that several officers from across various departments will participate in it. These include senior officers from Eastern and Western Theatre followed by officers from CRPF India, Coast Guard, ITBP, DGSSB, state police organisations, and others. Furthermore, it will aim at bringing about synergy and enhancing the operational efficiency of the BSF.

The seminar came amid the recent operations carried out by the BSF in the Kashmir valley followed by counter-insurgency in the northeast region, anti-Naxal operations in other states followed by other operations.

Border Security Force

Founded in 1968, the BSF was raised with 25 battalions and has expanded with the passage of time, and is fighting militancy in the border regions of the country. At this moment, the BSF is holding 192 battalions and seven BSF Arty Regiments guarding garden its international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Apart from these, it also promotes a sense of security among the people living in the border regions preventing any kind of crimes, unauthorised entry or exit from the country, any kind of illegal activities, and others.

