BSF Troops Spot Two Suspects Along International Border In Pathankot

The Border Security Force opened fire after noticing suspicious movement along the international border in Punjab's Pathankot district, said an official on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI/Representative Image


The movement of two suspects from Pakistan was spotted on Friday evening, he said, adding that the suspects were captured at the thermal camera of the BSF.

The BSF troops at Paharipur post in Pathankot fired seven rounds, and hence the two suspects fled back towards the Pakistan side, the official said.

A thorough search operation was also conducted on Saturday but nothing was found, he added. 

