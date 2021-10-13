BSF's Jurisdiction Along Borders In Assam, Bengal And Punjab Extended

In what may be considered as a move towards 'zero tolerance' against terror activities and inter border crimes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed the Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction subsequently giving them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside these states.

As per the fresh order, the BSF - which was only authorized to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam - has now been authorised to take steps up to an area of 50 km inside the Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along Inda-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders without any hurdle or further permission either from the Centre or the state governments. Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to modify and amend the area and extent of the BSF's operational mandate, as of when needed according to the situation.

Ministry cut shorts BSF's jurisdiction in northeastern states

However, BSF's jurisdiction in five northeastern states, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya have been cut short by 20 km,from its previous allowed jurisdiction of up to 80 km. On the other hand, the BSF's area of jurisdiction in Gujarat has also been curtailed from 80 to 50 km.

The BSF guards an area of 4,097 km India-Bangladesh border and 3323-kilometer India-Bangladesh border along with added responsibility of combatting Left Wing Extremism in Chhatisgarh and Odisha. The force is also given the charge to boost the feeling of security among people living along the borders., thereby preventing trans-border crimes, trespassing inside or from the territory of India thus curbing smuggling or any other illegal activities.

The BSF is now empowered under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to exercise and discharge the powers and duties without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant. An officer in the force is now authorized to arrest an individual connected with a cognizable offense, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received. Also, the BSF has been authorised to conduct a search of a place entered by a person sought to be arrested.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI