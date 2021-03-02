BSP Alleges 'jungle Raj & Gunda Raj' In UP As Hathras Molestation Victim's Father Killed

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday alleged that Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of "jungle raj and gundaraj". Bhadoria said that Hathras district has become the centre for criminal activities against Dalits, the poor and women. He criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for not taking quick action.

'UP has become hub of jungle raj and gundaraj'

Bhadoria said, "There has been a lot of news regarding sexual abuse, murder, rape and molestation coming from Uttar Pradesh. I would like to say that Hathras district has become the centre of such activities. You have seen that a few months ago there was a murder, then another murder, now the complaint of this teenager and the murder of her father, it shows that Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of jungle raj and gundaraj. There is no protection for women, Dalits and poor." Bhadoria slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the late response and called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action in the latest case.

Also Read: In Hathras, Father Of Girl Molested 2 Yrs Ago Killed By Accused; 2 Arrested & NSA Invoked

Also Read: ED Files 1st Chargesheet Against PFI; Claims It Wanted To Spread Terror After Hathras Rape Case

The BSP spokesperson added that the criminal cases are not only increasing in Hathras, but they are continuously taking rise in other districts of Uttar Pradesh as well. He added, "Incidents are increasing continuously. Such reports are not only coming from Hathras but also from all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. It is the Chief Minister's responsibility to ensure that such incidents do not happen."

UP government to invoke NSA against accused

On Monday, Amrish Sharma, the father of a girl who was allegedly molested two years ago, was shot dead by the accused at Sasni village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. A FIR has been registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have already been arrested, police informed. Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against all four accused.

Also Read: 'No Room For Apprehensions At This Stage': MHA Allays Concerns Over Hathras Case Probe

Also Read: 14 Months After Escaping Police Custody, Criminal Held After Gunfight In UP's Hathras