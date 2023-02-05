Budget Session: Opposition To Hold Strategic Meet On Monday With Adani Issue 'on Agenda'

A Strategy Meeting of Floor leaders of the Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is scheduled to be held at around 9 AM on Monday in Parliament amid the ongoing Budget session. The Opposition Members of Parliament will also hold a massive protest in front of the Gandhi statue after the Strategy Meeting.

Notably, the Opposition has been demanding a committee constituted by the Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the recent Adani-Hinderburg issue. Several Opposition MPs -- Congress’ Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; DMK MP Tiruchi Siva; Congress MP Pramod Tiwari; BRS MP K Keshava Rao; Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi; Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain; and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of Business notices to the respective Houses of Parliament on the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, Leaders of several Opposition parties met in the Parliament complex to evolve a joint strategy to take on the central government during the Budget Session and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue. While addressing a joint press conference at Vijay Chowk, Kharge said that the Centre must form a JPC to investigate the matter or take a day-to-day report under the supervision of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting Parliamentary proceedings

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings in Parliament demanding an independent investigation in the Adani-Hinderburg row. She alleged it is a reflection of the animosity the party has towards President Droupadi Murmmu from the day she took office.

Notably, the Parliament was adjourned for the second consecutive day on Friday without transacting any business. Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a JPC probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout.

"The government has repeatedly said they are open for any conversation, but why would it not begin (not allow) with a vote of thanks to the President's speech? That the Opposition has always taken a stand which is anti-President of India is known to every citizen of the country," Smriti Irani said while addressing a press conference.

"That President Droupadi Murmu has given a speech which lays not only the foundation of the future of India but also exhibits our present potential, the issues that need to debate…and thanks to be given to the hon'ble president of India," she added.

