'Bulli Bai' App Case: NCW Directs Delhi Police To Lodge FIR & 'be Aware Of Gravity' Of Act

Amid the flaming row over the outrageous 'Bulli Bai' application, the National Commission for Women (NCW) stated that it has 'taken cognizance' of the case at hand. In a Twitter update, the body headed by Rekha Sharma said it has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana pertaining to the concerned software. The controversy erupted after developers of an application called 'Bulli Bai', misused images of hundreds of Muslim women for the purpose of 'auction'.

In a letter dated January 2, the NCW pointed out another application on the same portal that hosts 'Bulli Bai' GitHub and drew its parallels with a similar outrage over another app - 'Sulli Deal' a few months earlier. In addition, Sharma asked the Delhi CP to be aware of the 'gravity of the matter' and urged the authorities to lodge an FIR at the earliest.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of this incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately register FIR in the matter. The process must be expedited so that such crime is not repeated. https://t.co/ph83jpIHKi — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 2, 2022

'No concrete action taken since 'Sulli Deals' outrage': NCW to Delhi Police

"The Commission is extremely anguished and distressed with the abovementioned crime against a woman on cyberspace. You are, therefore, required considering the gravity of the matter to immediately register FIR in the matter," read Sharma's letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana.

"The process must be expedited so that the alleged crime is not again repeated by the same portal 'GitHub'. It is disappointing that even after the lapse of so many months since the 'Sulli Deals' outrage, there has been no concrete action taken in the matter which is utterly unfortunate and concerning. The action taken in the matter in both the cases must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest."

Charges against 'Bulli Bai' detainees

Notably, on January 3, the Mumbai Police nabbed a 21-year-old Bengaluru resident in connection to a case registered at West Region Cuber Police Station. Sections 153 (A) (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (B) (publish any class of people who shall by reason of being a member of a religious group be denied/deprived of any rights), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 354 (D) (attempts to contact a woman to foster interaction despite clear indication of disinterest) or (monitors woman of the internet to commit the offence of stalking), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 (publish any material which is lascivious) of the Information Technology (IT) Act in the said case.

While the portal GitHub apprised of blocking the application, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated, "Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter" on Twitter.

Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter. https://t.co/EOLUb0FlQe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2022

What is the 'Bulli Bai' controversy?

On January 1, 2022, an application surfaced on the GitHub platform wherein nearly 100 Muslim women, including prominent voices in journalism and civil society, came across their images and profiles on the said platform. It was misused for purposes of bids and the users were allowed to participate in 'auctions' on the said women.

It is pertinent to note here that a similar application by the name of 'Sulli Deals' emerged in 2020, putting numerous Muslim women's photos up for 'auction'. Also, the term 'sulli' is a derogatory word used to refer to Muslim women and subsequent to outrage by activists, who directed its removal, however, no stern legal action was brought to the fore against violators. Therefore, many victims on the 'Bulli Bai' app are said to be repeat victims and have claimed inaction on part of competent authorities.