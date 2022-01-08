Bulli Bai Case: Alleged Mastermind Niraj Bishnoi Claimed He's Hacking Since Age 15

During the investigation in the Bulli Bai case, several shocking details have emerged about the alleged mastermind Niraj Bishnoi. According to sources, during interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing the websites and was learning the same since he was 15 years old. He reportedly hacked/defaced websites of schools and universities in India as well as Pakistan. The police are trying to verify his claims.

As per sources, Bishnoi has an inclination towards a Japanese animated gaming character GIYU and he had previously created several Twitter handles using the word GIYU. He had also created an account with the word GIYU and had challenged law enforcement agencies to nab him.

He further disclosed that he was in touch with other accused arrested by Mumbai Police and used to chat with them through Twitter group chats. However, he had never met them in person and even did not have their contact numbers, sources said. He was also operating the Twitter account of Shweta Singh, who was arrested by Mumbai Police.

'Was in touch with the creator of Sulli Deals'

In another revelation during the interrogation, the alleged main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app was in touch with the creator of the Twitter handle @Sullideals. "His claim has been verified from the involvement of a Twitter account used by him in an FIR registered at PS-Kishangarh, Delhi. In the said FIR, the Twitter account used by him had tweeted the photograph of a woman for auction. His claim of being in touch with the creator of the Sulli Deals app is being verified. Further technical analysis is being done to identify the culprit. Forensic examination of the technical devices is underway," Sources said.

Bishnoi claimed that he used the Gurmukhi script in the application as was "more impactful than the Devanagari script". The accused is also trying to delay the probe and is not cooperating in interrogation, sources said adding that he tried to harm himself twice and also threatened to commit suicide. "This may be due to his mental condition or maybe he wants to delay the investigation," it added.

Niraj Bishnoi (20) was arrested by Delhi police on Thursday. The accused hails from Assam's Jorhat. He had developed the Bulli bai mobile app which 'auctioned' more than 100 influential Muslim women.