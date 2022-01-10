Bulli Bai Case: Vishal Jha Sent To Judicial Custody; Mumbai Police Get Custody Of 2 Others

In the latest development in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, the three accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank were presented before the Bandra Court on Monday. Jha was sent to judicial custody, while Shweta and Mayank have been sent to the custody of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell till January 14.

Mumbai Police had arrested engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru and Shweta Singh (19) and Mayank Rawat (21) from Uttarakhand in connection with the Bulli Bai case. Earlier, all three accused were sent to police custody till January 10. The accused were arrested after police stations across the country were flooded with complaints regarding the 'auction' listing of Muslim women on GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' mobile application. The app also used photographs of the women without their consent.

Bulli Bai case: Alleged Mastermind Niraj Bishnoi claims he's hacking since age 15

Apart from three accused arrested by Mumbai Police, Delhi has also nabbed the alleged mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi. During the interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly revealed that he has been hancing since the age of 15. He also claimed to have hacked/defaced websites of schools and universities in India and Pakistan. Cops are trying to verify his claims.

Bishnoi claimed that he used the Gurmukhi script in the app calling it "more impactful than the Devagnari script". He also disclosed that he was in touch with other accused arrested by Mumbai Police and used to chat with them on Twitter.

The alleged mastermind of the Bulli Bai app also revealed that he was in touch with the creator of Sulli Deals. "His claim has been verified from the involvement of a Twitter account used by him in an FIR registered at PS-Kishangarh, Delhi. In the said FIR, the Twitter account used by him had tweeted the photograph of a woman for auction. His claim of being in touch with the creator of the Sulli Deals app is being verified. Further technical analysis is being done to identify the culprit. Forensic examination of the technical devices is underway," Sources said.

Notably, Delhi Police has also arrested the alleged mastermind behind the 'Sulli Deals' Aumkareshwar Thakur on Sunday. He has been sent to four days in police remand. According to police, he had developed the code for Sulli Deals on GitHub.