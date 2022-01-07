Bulli Bai Controversy: Accused Shweta Singh & Mayank Rawat Sent To 3 Day Police Custody

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Bulli Bai app case, the Bandra Court on Friday remanded Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat to three days of police custody. Both were arrested from Uttarakhand over their alleged involvement in the creation and establishment of the contentious application and were brought to Mumbai through a transit remand.

Police had earlier arrested Shweta Singh (19) and Mayank Rawat (21) from Uttarakhand and engineering student Vishal Kumar from Bengaluru in connection with the Bulli Bai case. Vishal Kumar had been sent to police custody till January 10 by the Bandra Court earlier.

Apart from this, Delhi Police successfully nabbed the ‘main conspirator’ of the app, Neeraj Bishnoi, from Assam on Thursday, January 6. Delhi Police, who are investigating the case in collaboration with Mumbai Police, had termed Bishnoi the ‘main conspirator’ of the application that was deemed to 'auction' woke and influential Muslim Women online. Bishnoi was apprehended by the Delhi Police’s IFSO special cell from Assam, ANI reported.

Details of investigation accessed

As per sources, it was revealed that during the investigation by Delhi Police, the following information has come to the fore:

1. Niraj Bishnoi had earlier created various Twitter handles with the initial name of giyu, which is a gaming character. The following Twitter handles have been identified, which are as follows: -

a. @giyu2002

b. @giyu007

c. @giyuu84

d. @giyu94

e. @giyu44

2. The account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in Kishangarh PS, South West Delhi. In this case, from this Twitter account, he had made lewd remarks on the picture of the complainant and even had tweeted about the auction of the same.

3. The account @giyu44, which was created by him on 3 January 2022 with specific agenda to demeans the arrest by Mumbai Police and to throw an open challenge to law enforcement agencies to nab him. In this, he had tried to show his identity from Nepal and subsequently, as proof, posted notices and communications received from GitHub regarding the Bulli Bai app investigation on one of the online news portal.

4. The account @giyu007 came to light when the sulli deal case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of the Sulli deals app. During this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate to the investigating agency as a news reporter. Further, he came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals.

Bulli Bai app scandal

The Bulli Bai application had created a stir when several Muslim women took to Twitter to reveal that they were being auctioned on the application. Several opposition leaders had launched a tirade against the central government over the functioning of the app that had solely targeted women of the Muslim community and demanded an immediate investigation in the matter.

This is the second such incident that had occurred within six months. Earlier, a similar application called ‘Sulli Deals’ had surfaced on the same platform that had stirred a similar row.

(Image: ANI/PTI/Twitter)