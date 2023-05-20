Bureaucrats Accuse Delhi Govt Of Harassment After Centre's Ordinance Empowering L-G

Officials from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's house have came out with the allegations of alleged harassment they are being subjected to by the Arvind Kejriwal government. The officials say that they were allegedly harassed after the Centre passed an ordinance which empowered the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena over matters related to civil services. As many as eight such officials have accused an AAP MP who is also minister in the Delhi cabinet of abusing and even torturing them.

Bureaucrats accuse AAP Minister of harassment

An AAP MP has been accused of framing a bureaucrat for false death threats. "This has been done to make a counter-complaint as an after-thought to save himself from the misconduct done by him with officers of Services Department on May 16 once he came to know about the same," sources close to L-G's office told Republic.

Another officer in the Delhi government claimed the minister used abusive language against him and forced him to sign on a blank paper. The minister also allegedly threatened the officer of dire consequences since he refused to oblige. It was also claimed that the minister admitted to having personal enimty against the officer and that he threatened and subjected him to torture.

Republic accessed the letter written by an IAS officer to the Delhi Chief Secretary sharing his experience. "Aise kaise sign nahin karega...tereko karna hi padega. Isske baad tera career khatam. Teri toh zindagi barbaad karke rakhunga," wrote the IAS officer transcribing the MP's words.

IAS officer requests security

"I perceive a serious threat to me and request that adequate security may kindly be provided accordingly," the IAS officer wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary. He also informed that he will not attend any in-person meeting with the minister citing the threat.

A female officer is also one of the alleged victims as the AAP MP used abusive language against her. She was also allegedly forced to sign on a blank sheet and was threatened of her career being destroyed. Sources also claim that the AAP government tried to defame the Special Secretary (Vigilance) who was investigating the Excise scam. The Delhi government allegedly tried to defame the said officer in order to strip his portfolio and save the culprits from the investigation.

The accusations surface after the Centre's ordinance empowered L-G VK Saxena to take final decision related to the tenure of office, salaries and allowances, provident funds, powers, duties and functions of officers in civil services. Kejriwal has protested the move as the Supreme Court ruled last week that the powers regarding all services except public order, land and police belongs to the Delhi government and not the L-G who represents the central government.