Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Colours Of Tiranga On India's 76th Independence Day; Watch

On India's 76th Independence Day, the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the colours of the Indian National Flag.

Independence Day 2022

Image: Twitter/@burjkhalifa


As India’s Independence day was celebrated on 15 August 2022, Indians from all parts of the world were seen celebrating the day with patriotism. While the Indian National Flag (Tiranga) was hoisted at Times Square in New York, it was also showcased at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, situated in UAE. 

The Burj Tower in UAE pays tribute to Indian National Flag on Independence Day 2022

The official Twitter handle of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa recently shared a stunning video clip in which the entire building was seen illuminated with the tricolours of the Indian National Flag. Through the tribute, The Burj Tower wished the people of India happiness and prosperity as the video consisted of a note that read, “#Burjkhalifa lights up to celebrate Indian Independence Day. We wish the people of India happiness and prosperity!” (sic)

Twitter users were delighted to watch the video and thanked the Dubai government for the tribute and even lauded them for celebrating every culture respectfully. Take a look at how everyone reacted to Burj Khalifa being illuminated with the tricolours of the Indian National Flag. 

On the other hand, even the Federation of Indian Association - New York paid a heartwarming tribute to the Indians by hoisting the National Flag at Times Square. Indian music composers Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan made the event special by gracing the event. Mahadevan performed by singing a patriotic song Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu. The Indian diaspora present at the event sang along, while celebrating 75 years of India's Independence on an emotional note, far away from home. Hundreds of people present there watched the hoisting of the National flag with the  Empire Star Building lit up in the colours of the Indian flag with an aerial display of a 220-feet high tricolour over the Hudson River. 

Image: Twitter/@burjkhalifa

