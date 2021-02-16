Bus Carrying 54 Passengers Falls Into Canal In MP's Sidhi; 39 Perish; Rescue Ongoing

A horrific road accident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning after the bus driver lost control. The passenger bus going to Satna fell into the canal and left 39 people dead, as per the latest update from the district magistrate. However, 11 passengers have been rescued from the canal. There were about 54 passengers on the bus.

SDRF & divers have reached the spot. Water from the Bansagar canal is being released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level for the rescue operation. The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled the 'Grih Pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of Tuesday's Sidhi bus accident following this. Madhya Pradesh CM has said that the first priority is relief and rescue work, so the CM has postponed the cabinet meeting and the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony (to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah). Also, two cabinet minutes have been sent to take care of all the relief work.

सीधी में आज नहर में बस गिरने से बहुत दुखद दुर्घटना हुई है। सात लोग तो सुरक्षित निकल गए थे।



सुबह से ही राहत और बचाव के कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिये गये थे। कलेक्टर, एसपी, कमिश्नर, आईजी सहित एसडीआरएफ की टीम आवश्यक संसाधनों के साथ वहां तत्काल पहुंच गई थी। pic.twitter.com/MTTCOkyWix — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 16, 2021

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the matter. He has spoken to District Collector asking him to quicken the operation. Madhya Pradesh CM informed via Twitter, he tweeted, "In Sidhi today, there is a very sad accident due to the bus falling into the canal. Seven people had left safely. Relief and rescue operations were started from the morning itself. The team of SDRF including Collector, SP, Commissioner, IG reached there immediately with necessary resources."

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief

मध्य प्रदेश के सीधी जिले में हुआ बस हादसा बहुत दुःखद है, मैंने मुख्यमंत्री @ChouhanShivraj जी से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत व बचाव के लिए हर संभव मदद पहुंचा रहा है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ व घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences, he tweeted, "The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I had words with the Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured well soon.

Chouhan also briefed, "All arrangements are being made by the doctors, ambulance at the scene, every effort is being made for relief and rescue. We are trying to make everyone safe. Pray for everyone to be safe too. We postpone today's program, will do it another day. Regarding the unfortunate incident of Sidhi, I am constantly discussing with the administration and people engaged in relief work. It is very sad that 18 people have lost their lives in the accident. The mind is very distressed. Rescue work continues unabated; The team of Collector, Commissioner, IG, SP, SDRF is engaged." The toll has since risen.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia

MP Chief Minister further added, "Minister Shri @tulsi_silawat And Shri Ramkhelavan Patel is immediately leaving for the scene. Our brothers and sisters who were no more in this accident, their family members. The assistance of five lakhs will be given immediately. My appeal is that all be patient. I and the people of the state are with you in this hour of grief."

The Prime Minister has also announced a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

