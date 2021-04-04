Busy On Phone Call, UP Nurse Administers 2 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Kanpur Woman

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was administered two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse who was busy on a phone call. The incident took place at a primary health centre (PHC) in the Akbarpur area of the district, on Saturday. The woman's family members created turmoil at the centre and demanded action from the concerned authorities over the alleged negligence.

According to the family members, Kamlesh Kumari (50) went to Marhauli PHC on Thursday to receive her first vaccine shot; Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) Archana, who was busy talking on the phone, gave her two doses. When the woman questioned about being given two injections, Archana instead of apologising for the mistake, reprimanded her. Due to double dosage of vaccination, the woman developed mild swelling in her hand, although no serious symptoms were reported, alleged the family members as reported by PTI.

DM orders probe

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh has taken serious cognisance over the negligence and ordered a probe into the matter. As per PTI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been asked by the DM to inquire about the incident and submit a report to him by Saturday evening. The DM will make further comments over the incident based on the inquiry.

After the DM order, CMO Rajesh Katiyar, Kanpur Dehat said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive was being conducted at Marhauli primary health centre and a senior doctor has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a report.

Third COVID-19 vaccination Drive

On April 1, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India began. The vaccination drive in India started in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccination centres will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

Preparations reviewed for next phase of world's #LargestVaccineDrive starting April 1 for people aged 45+



• No shortage of Vaccines

• Centre to continually replenish States’ Supplies

• Vaccine wastage to be minimised to <1%

• Avoid overstocking & under stocking@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/3U8IB7LKCk — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 31, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/RepresentativeImage)