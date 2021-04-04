Last Updated:

Busy On Phone Call, UP Nurse Administers 2 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Kanpur Woman

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was administered two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse who was busy on a phone call. DM orders inquiry into negligence.

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI/RepresentativeImage

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district was administered two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse who was busy on a phone call. The incident took place at a primary health centre (PHC) in the Akbarpur area of the district, on Saturday. The woman's family members created turmoil at the centre and demanded action from the concerned authorities over the alleged negligence.

READ | Johnson & Johnson begins COVID-19 vaccine trial on teenagers in US

According to the family members, Kamlesh Kumari (50) went to Marhauli PHC on Thursday to receive her first vaccine shot; Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) Archana, who was busy talking on the phone, gave her two doses. When the woman questioned about being given two injections, Archana instead of apologising for the mistake, reprimanded her. Due to double dosage of vaccination, the woman developed mild swelling in her hand, although no serious symptoms were reported, alleged the family members as reported by PTI.

READ | China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases as mass vaccinations begin in Myanmar bordering cities

DM orders probe

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh has taken serious cognisance over the negligence and ordered a probe into the matter. As per PTI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been asked by the DM to inquire about the incident and submit a report to him by Saturday evening. The DM will make further comments over the incident based on the inquiry.

READ | Chetan Sharma receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose, urges eligible people to get vaccinated

After the DM order, CMO Rajesh Katiyar, Kanpur Dehat said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive was being conducted at Marhauli primary health centre and a senior doctor has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a report.

READ | Russia reports over 24,000 COVID-19 related deaths, double the initial report

Third COVID-19 vaccination Drive

On April 1, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India began. The vaccination drive in India started in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccination centres will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

READ | Mumbai's unabated COVID surge continues; 9090 new cases & 27 new deaths reported in 24 hrs

(Image Credits: PTI/RepresentativeImage)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND