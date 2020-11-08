Calling Out The Abhorrent Fake News Campaign Against Arnab Being Moved To Taloja Jail

Republic Media Network calls out the abhorrent fake news campaign that is being propelled against our Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by certain sections of the Media. At a time when Arnab has publicly disclosed that his life is in danger, a section of the media seems to putting out detestable, desperate and falsified narratives that attempt to rationalise, and justify the state excesses, and denial of democratic rights that a citizen of India is being made to face.

The claims that Arnab Goswami was using a mobile phone, and was active on social media while being in judicial custody are sickening falsehoods, and are categorically denied by the Republic Media Network. In fact, contrary to the narrative being floated by a section of the media that seems to be publishing motivated and malicious plants handed by the administration, Arnab Goswami was blocked from speaking to his legal team this morning. In fact, in the last 48 hours he has not been able to directly communicate with his family even once.

It is horrifying that all due diligence and journalistic cross-verification was disregarded to make fabricated and fictitious claims that ‘Goswami was active on social media’ when it is a well-known fact that Arnab Goswami does not even have a social media account. His only communication is through the Republic Media Network on air and on its official digital platforms.

A certain section of the media has been publishing and circulating the fake news and falsehoods passed on by the Maharashtra administration at a time when a citizen's fundamental rights, constitutional rights and human rights are being trampled upon.

Arnab Goswami is a journalist of over 20 years of repute and has been imprisoned on false and cooked up charges in a case that has been closed. The planted fake news is not just defamation and misinformation but active connivance in what is a travesty of justice, and a throttling of rights.

Republic Media Network prides itself on being transparent and uncompromising with the truth. The people of India who are taking this fight for justice to the streets and to the corridors of power are our strength and power. We have no doubt that the people along with the honourable courts of law will pave the path to justice.

The manner in which Arnab Goswami was illegally detained in a false case and then moved to Taloja jail without access to his lawyers this morning, pulverises the very spirit of our democracy.

Arnab continues to comply with the due process of law, despite the terrifying ordeal he and his network are being put through.

The campaign of calumny against Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network will eventually burn to ash with the coming of the unstoppable truth, and the prevailing of absolute justice in the days ahead. All those who are trying to stop it, block it and derail it, take note.