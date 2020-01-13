The Debate
'Can I Get Her Number' Asks Twitter User, Pune Police's Witty Reply Wins Internet

General News

Pune Police's reply saying they are 'more interested in his number' to a man who asked for the number of a woman on Twitter has taken the internet by storm.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Can I

Pune Police's reply to a man who 'creepily' asked for the number of a woman on Twitter has taken the internet by storm. Nidhi Joshi had asked for the number of Dhanori police station on January 11 and Pune Police had immediately responded to her. However, another Twitter user named 'Chiklu' replied to the same tweet and asked for the lady's number. Within a few hours, the police replied to the man saying they are currently 'more interested' in Chiklu's number to understand his 'interest' in lady's phone number. Furthermore, the official also suggested the man message the lady directly as the police 'respects privacy'. 

Read -  Jawaani Jaaneman: Maharashtra & Pune Police Join The Hilarious Meme Bandwagon

Netizens applaud Pune police

The latest tweet by Pune police caught netizens' eye with more than 15 thousand likes and 3,442 retweets. Twitter users admitted that police's concern made them 'smile' while Pune Police again replied 'hope crimes become lesser in the life of Punekars' and 'smiles become a regular' in their life. Netizens also called the response 'epic' and 'excellent' while some of them also applauded the police for 'managing duty and humour' at the same time. 

Read -  Bhima-Koregaon Case: FBI To Assist Pune Police To Crack Varavara Rao's Hard Disk

Apparently because the 'simple tweet' caught such fame on the internet, the same man, Chiklu has tweeted on January 13 taking a step back on is original response and claimed he is 'responsible'. He further said that he wanted to help the woman but accused Pune police of 'taking the conversation in the wrong direction'. 

Read - Pune Police Issues Notice To 163, Prohibiting From Bhima-Koregaon Ahead Of Anniversary

IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION