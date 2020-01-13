'Can I Get Her Number' Asks Twitter User, Pune Police's Witty Reply Wins Internet

Pune Police's reply to a man who 'creepily' asked for the number of a woman on Twitter has taken the internet by storm. Nidhi Joshi had asked for the number of Dhanori police station on January 11 and Pune Police had immediately responded to her. However, another Twitter user named 'Chiklu' replied to the same tweet and asked for the lady's number. Within a few hours, the police replied to the man saying they are currently 'more interested' in Chiklu's number to understand his 'interest' in lady's phone number. Furthermore, the official also suggested the man message the lady directly as the police 'respects privacy'.

@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently! — Nidhi Doshi (@nidhidoshi12) January 12, 2020

Yes madam, this is 020- 27171190 dhanori police chowki contact number. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Read - Jawaani Jaaneman: Maharashtra & Pune Police Join The Hilarious Meme Bandwagon

@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ? — Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 12, 2020

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Netizens applaud Pune police

The latest tweet by Pune police caught netizens' eye with more than 15 thousand likes and 3,442 retweets. Twitter users admitted that police's concern made them 'smile' while Pune Police again replied 'hope crimes become lesser in the life of Punekars' and 'smiles become a regular' in their life. Netizens also called the response 'epic' and 'excellent' while some of them also applauded the police for 'managing duty and humour' at the same time.

You made me smile 😊, rarely happens nowadays. — Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) January 12, 2020

Read - Bhima-Koregaon Case: FBI To Assist Pune Police To Crack Varavara Rao's Hard Disk

Excellent response sir , nice to manage duty and humor at the same time — Sudha Mohan 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Sudhamohan1220) January 12, 2020

Well said 😁👍 — अर्पिता जाना🇮🇳 (@arpispeaks) January 12, 2020

Apparently because the 'simple tweet' caught such fame on the internet, the same man, Chiklu has tweeted on January 13 taking a step back on is original response and claimed he is 'responsible'. He further said that he wanted to help the woman but accused Pune police of 'taking the conversation in the wrong direction'.

Being an indian and responsible citizen i wanted to help that girl but you took that conversation in wrong direction 😏 https://t.co/hEqoDbSEag — Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 13, 2020

Read - Pune Police Issues Notice To 163, Prohibiting From Bhima-Koregaon Ahead Of Anniversary

Read - Pune Police Issues Notice To 163, Prohibiting From Bhima-Koregaon Ahead Of Anniversary