Jawaani Jaaneman: Maharashtra & Pune Police Join The Hilarious Meme Bandwagon

The makers of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' released the official trailer on January 9 and the hilarious & quirky story featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F. It instantly clicked with the audience. In no time, Saif Ali Khan's funny dialogues from the trailer were used for memes. Maharashtra and Pune Police too contributed in their own way to spread a strong message — 'don't use the phone while driving'.

Jawaani Jaaneman's story revolves around Saif Ali Khan's casanova character, whose life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya F. appears and reveals that there might be a 33.333 per cent chance that he is her father. He is later introduced to her mother played by Tabu. Saif will also be seen grooving on the newly recreated version of the iconic song ‘Ole-Ole’.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the silver screen on January 31, 2020. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani, the film also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, and Rameet Sandhu.

