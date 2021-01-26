Capt Preeti: Only Woman Commander At Republic Day Parade From Army Leads Contingent

Leading the upgraded Schilka weapon system contingent that was featured for the first time on January 26, Captain Preeti Choudhary was the only woman Army officer to lead a contingent this year in the iconic Republic Day parade at New Delhi. It was a debut for Schilika weapon but not for Captain Preeti as she had last marched on Rajpath 2016 celebrations of the Republic Day as a cadet with National Cadet Corps (NCC). Speaking about historic feat as the only woman contingent commandant, Choudhary said that she got the opportunity, not due to her gender but because the upgraded weapon system belonged to her regiment.

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at #RepublicDay parade 2021.



The upgraded Schilka weapon system was showcased for the first time in the parade. It can target enemies up to 2 kilometres away on the ground and 2.5 kilometres in the air. It is also equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers while having the ability to destroy wartime targets for low-level air defence irrespective of the weather. As per news agency ANI report, the regiment has been given a significant place in the Indian Army due to promising demonstrations. Further, Captain Preeti’s regiment - 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) has vigorously participated in the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and 1971, along with Operation Riddle, Operation Cactus Lily, Operation Trident and Operation Prakram. The regiment has even received several honours including two Veer Chakra, two Sena Medal, two Shaurya Chakra, two ‘Param Vishisht Seva’ Medal, one ‘Ati Vishisht Seva’ Medal, and one ‘Vishisht Seva’ Medal for bravery and excellence.

First woman to be part of Air Force contingent

Many other milestones were achieved during the 72nd Republic Day parade on Tuesday including Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth becoming the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent. Kanth is also one of the first three women fighter pilots in India and joined the fighter squadron in November 2017. As per ANI report, she flew the first solo on MiC-21 Bison in March 2018 and is currently posted at a fighter base in the western sector. The Air Force band was led by Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar.

