Cargo Flight Carrying PPEs Arrives In Assam From China; Health Min Says 'Reason To Cheer'

A cargo flight carrying 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from China's Guangzhou city landed in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday evening in the view of the Coronavirus pandemic. India has procured the PPEs for the use of healthcare workers as the country saw a sharp spike in the number of Coronavirus cases.

Along with procuring the much-needed PPEs from China, India is also in touch with other countries for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed happiness and stated that it is a reassurance for all the healthcare workers. According to him, it is a "big reason to cheer".

Another BIG reason to cheer!



Keeping life first as the motive, we're glad to have imported 50,000 PPE kits from Guangzhou,China. I am happy to receive this special flight along with @Pijush_hazarika at #Guwahati airport just now. A big reassurance for our doctors & nurses. pic.twitter.com/nFkFkwfPQZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 15, 2020

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,933 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,197 active cases. While 392 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,344 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has contained the pandemic quite efficiently. Subsequently, the government of India has introduced a classification of districts based on the severity of Covid entailed there.

