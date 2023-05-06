Cattle Smuggling: BSF Rescue 70 Cattle On International Border In Meghalaya, 2 Held

Border Security Forces (BSF) in Meghalaya rescued 70 cattle that were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh from the international border of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, according to the press statement.

According to a statement, on May 4, the mobile checkpoint of the 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya saved 70 cattle that were intended for smuggling to Bangladesh from the bordering region of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

Both of the people detained are residents of Assam, according to the statement. The arrested men, along with the cattle, were transported to the Amlarem police station for further processing.

"The BSF Mobile Check Post deployed in the Amlarem area intercepted five trucks crammed with 70 cattle that were approaching the bordering area. BSF chased the trucks for about 3 kilometres before impounding them when drivers accelerated even after being signalled by BSF troops to stop for checking", the statement said.

"The BSF party managed to seize five trucks and one Bolero pickup and nabbed two helpers on the spot," the statement read.

