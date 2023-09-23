Cauvery Water Row: Protests Erupt Across K'taka, RAF Deployed As Tensions Surge In Mandya

In Mandya, Karnataka, tensions surged as students joined the protests against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Platoons of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Karnataka State Reserve Police have been deployed on the ground to control the escalating situation on September 23.

The protests erupted in various parts of Karnataka on September 22, following the Supreme Court's decision not to intervene with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). These directives ordered Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, intensifying the longstanding dispute.

Farmer organisations and pro-Kannada outfits spearheaded protests in the Cauvery river basin districts, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru, among others. They expressed their frustration, urging the state government not to release water to the neighbouring state. Karnataka reiterated that they cannot release Cauvery’s water, citing its own pressing needs for drinking water and irrigation in the Cauvery basin areas. This stance was rooted in the backdrop of deficient monsoon rains leading to water scarcity.

The protests quickly spread to other districts like Chitradurga, Ballari, Davangere, Koppal, and Vijayapura. In Mandya, farmers, supported by the Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti, gathered near the statue of Sir M Visvesvaraya. They were joined by Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the head of Adichunchanagiri Math, a prominent religious seminary in the region.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji addressed the gathering, calling on the state and central governments to present the facts before the Supreme Court and safeguard the interests of the farmers and people. He emphasised the need for a ‘distress’ formula for water sharing. He said during his address, "There is a need for a distress formula (for water sharing) at the earliest.”

In response, the district Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti called for a bandh in Mandya, garnering support from various organisations. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged the right to protest but urged for peaceful demonstrations, emphasising the protection of public property.

"There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed. They should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard,” Parameshwara said. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda took measures, instructing Deputy Commissioners of Police to be on high alert, especially in Tamil dominant areas, to prevent any untoward incidents. Security measures were enforced to ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu registered vehicles.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leaders, led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, convened in Bengaluru to strategize the party's approach to the Cauvery issue. Bommai expressed disappointment over the legal proceedings and emphasised the need for effective representation of Karnataka's concerns. He said, ”We are discussing it with the BJP. One round of discussion has happened in Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Hassan. We will protest there and also in Bengaluru. At the meeting we will discuss and decide the plan of action.”