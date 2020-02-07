Union Budget
CBI Arrests Officer Posted In Delhi Secretariat In Alleged Bribery Case

General News

Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation on alleged bribery charges. He is said to be an OSD to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav who is believed to be an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday night. Madhav has been arrested on the charges of accepting a bribe of more than Rs 2 lakhs to settle a tax matter.

He was arrested in a late-night operation on Thursday and was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning. No strong connections have been established between Madhav and Sisodia in the alleged bribery case yet. 

However, there are reports that another officer is being questioned for bribery.

