CBI Arrests Officer Posted In Delhi Secretariat In Alleged Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav who is believed to be an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday night. Madhav has been arrested on the charges of accepting a bribe of more than Rs 2 lakhs to settle a tax matter.

He was arrested in a late-night operation on Thursday and was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning. No strong connections have been established between Madhav and Sisodia in the alleged bribery case yet.

However, there are reports that another officer is being questioned for bribery.