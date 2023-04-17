Bengal School Jobs Scam: CBI Arrests TMC MLA Jiban Saha, To Be Produced In Court Today

After facing a marathon interrogation for three days, Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, in connection with the alleged school jobs scam. The probe agency was carrying out interrogations at his residence in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district since April 14.

After being arrested from Burwan in Murshidabad, TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was brought CBI office. He will be taken for a medical test soon and will be produced in Alipore court today.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP West Bengal chief, Sukanta Majumdar took a swipe at the TMC leader and said, "TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been arrested by the CBI. He is accused of playing foul with the careers of meritorious SSC aspirants. But, during the interrogation, he threw both his mobile phones in a pond. Whom is he trying to shield? Bhaipo? (Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee)."

Earlier this month, the CBI officials also conducted search operations at various locations in the state including those of the chairperson of a trust having B.Ed and D.El.Ed colleges. According to reports, another team of CBI officials have also raided the premises of former TMC block president Bibhas Adhikari in Birbhum district for his alleged involvement in the school job scandal.

Attempt to hide 'two mobile phones'

Along with raids at multiple locations, CBI started questioning TMC MLA Saha on Friday, and launched a special operation to find out two mobile phones belonging to the lawmaker that was allegedly used for communication purposes related to the scam. The probe agency managed to retrieve one mobile phone from a pond near MLAs residence.

According to probe agency officials, he had thrown his two mobile phones in the pond, of which one has been retrieved after pumping out water from it. A team of experts is putting efforts to recover all the data from the damaged mobile phone. Meanwhile, the search to retrieve the second phone is still underway.

Know about 'school jobs scam'

In the school jobs scam, it's alleged that former education minister of West Bengal, Partha Chatterjee, his relatives, close aides and friends, his staff and the officials in charge of recruiting teachers accepted bribes for issuing job appointment letters to undeserving candidates.

The probe agency stepped into the investigation of this scam after a nod from the Calcutta High Court. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the case parallel to the CBI for angles of money laundering activities. In the supplementary chargesheet by the ED, it has been claimed that corruption also took place in giving licences to B.Ed and D.El.Ed colleges in West Bengal when Partha Chatterjee was the state education minister. Chatterjee is currently in judicial custody, facing charges of corruption.