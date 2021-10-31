CBI Makes First Arrest In Case Against Anil Deshmukh; Accused Sent To 4-day Agency Custody

Troubles seem to be mounting for Anil Deshmukh as Santosh Shankar Jagtap, an alleged middleman, was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in the extortion case lodged against the former Maharashtra Home Minister, as per sources. Sources further informed that Santosh Shankar Jagtap was arrested by the CBI from Thane and was produced before the Magistrate court. The Court has remanded Santosh Shankar Jagtap to 4 days custody of CBI.

CBI's probe against Anil Deshmukh

On 20 February, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On 21 April, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari were arrested on 2 September for leaking a purported Preliminary Enquiry report of the central agency related to the extortion case.



Image: Instagram/@anildeshmukhncp