CBI Summons 6 West Bengal Police Officers In Cattle-smuggling & Illegal Coal Mining Cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday summoned six West Bengal police officials in the ongoing investigation of the cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases. The summoned DGP and inspectors have been asked to appear before the CBI in Kolkata.

It was reported earlier that the CBI was speculating the role of governement officials in an alleged organised racket behind the cattle-smuggling case and coal-mining scam. The CBI had earlier done an enquiry and found out that cattle smuggling was unrestrained along the India-Bangladesh border which is allegedly aided by some corrupt officers of the BSF and Customs receiving illegal gratification from smugglers, they said.

On December 15, the central probe agency had summoned two officials of the West Bengal Police in connection with the cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

On December 31, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued summons to TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The Trinamool Youth Congress general secretary had been asked to appear before the CBI on January 4. A lookout notice had also been issued for the leader was absconding at that point. The TMC leader had come under the scanner in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling scam along with illegal coal mining cases. The case is being probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax department together. Mishra is also said to be a close aid of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

In November 2020, CBI had raided around 45 locations across the states West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar relating to illegal mining and theft of coal from Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL). The agency alleges a large scale corruption in ECL with the involvement of security and railway officials.