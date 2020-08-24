CBIC Makes Virtual Hearing Mandatory For Speedy Disposal Of GST Appeal Cases Amid COVID-19

In light of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked all GST field offices to conduct hearings of cases through video conferencing for their speedy disposal, while ensuring social distancing.

In a letter to Principal Chief Commissioners, the CBIC said the feedback received from trade and field formations on initial virtual hearings has helped in speeding up adjudication and proceedings. Thus, the CBIC has made it mandatory for various authorities, such as Commissioner (Appeals), original adjudicating authorities and Compounding Authority to conduct personal hearing through video conferencing in cases relating to CGST and IGST.

This initiative would be applicable to all stakeholders such as suppliers under GST, importers, exporters, advocates, tax practitioners and authorised representatives.

The Board has also issued guidelines for conducting virtual hearings for GST appeal cases. It said in any proceedings, the authority shall mandatorily indicate that personal hearings would take place through video conferencing. The virtual hearing will be held through available applications or other secured computer networks.

Coronavirus recovery rate improve in India

Recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 22,80,566 on Sunday, pushing India's recovery rate to nearly 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate reduced to 1.86 per cent -- one of the lowest globally, the Union health ministry said. The constantly rising number of recoveries has ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, which is the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprises only 23.24 per cent of the total cases, it said.

"This has also resulted in a gradually falling mortality rate. Currently, at 1.86 per cent, India's case fatality rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally," the ministry said.

With 57,989 patients recuperating from COVID-19 in a day, recoveries have surged to 22,80,566 and exceed the total number of active cases of coronavirus infection by nearly 16 lakh (1,572,898). The national recovery rate has increased to 74.90 per cent. The ministry said the average daily number of recoveries is on a "constant upward move" from 15,018 between July 1 and 7 to 60,557 between August 13 and 19.

