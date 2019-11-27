CBIC Sacks Assistant Commissioner Deepak Pandit Over Power Misuse, Disproportionate Assets

Sources from the Ministry of Finance headed by Nirmala Sitharaman have said that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday suspended Assistant Commissioner Deepak Pandit for his alleged involvement in corruption and on grounds of owning disproportionate assets.

Finance Ministry Sources: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) suspends Deepak Pandit, Assistant Commissioner, on grounds of owning disproportionate assets. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Ordinance To Stop Payment Of State Ministers' Income Tax By Govt Tabled

Acting on anonymous complaints

The CBIC had received an anonymous complaint alleging that Pandit has misused his powers and acquired disproportionate assets through corrupt means. Also, the accused is alleged to have spent lavishly during the marriage of his two sons. One of the sons' marriage was a star-studded event with the presence of eminent Bollywood celebrities. The accused assistant commissioner is also alleged to have acquired expensive unaccounted properties in Mumbai's posh areas such as Juhu, Andheri (West) and Kandivali (East) under the name of his children Divyansh Deepak Pandit and Ashutosh D Pandit. The value of the properties is disproportionate to his known and declared sources of income.

READ | Sanjay Raut: 'Operation Kamal' Carried Out By Four - CBI, ED, Income Tax Dept, And Police

Suspicious transactions

Moreover, suspicious transactions have also been found in the Income Tax returns filed by the family members of Pandit and his son's production house Wild Buffalo Entertainment.

CBIC on Tuesday had compulsorily suspended 21 corrupt junior IT officers after giving them a chance to respond to the corruption charges and defend their case. The said officers were reportedly facing corruption charges. The officers on whom action has been had been alleged to demand bribes. These officers were posted across the country. Some of the suspensions have been challenged. The revenue department has acted according to the Fundamental Rule 56 (J), citing public interest which can be used to retire officers who are over 50 years of age.

READ | J&K: Lt Governor Murmu Wants To Double Farmers' Income By 2020

READ | PM Modi: 99% Of Essential Goods Are Being Taxed At Nearly Half As Compared To Pre-GST Era