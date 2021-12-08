CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: CMs Of Several States Pray For Speedy Recovery Of All

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 persons were present in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.

Here are the reactions from the Chief Ministers of several states of the country:

Delhi Chief Minister:

West Bengal Chief Minister:

Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor.



Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 8, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister:

Deeply saddened and concerned over the incident of military helicopter crash carrying Chief of Defence Staff 𝐆𝐞𝐧. 𝐁𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐭, his wife & other officers on board near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Praying for the speedy recovery and well-being of all. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 8, 2021

Haryana Chief Minister:

Very saddened to hear about this. I pray for the well being and safety of all. https://t.co/yydoDWYTXo — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 8, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister:

I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor.



I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister:

Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister:

Praying for the well-being and safety of CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and senior Army officials who were on-board on an Army helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/sAhv41mY7N — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 8, 2021

Assam Chief Minister:

I join millions in praying for the well-being of CDS General Bipin Rawat. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 8, 2021

Goa Chief Minister:

Shocked to learn of the tragic Army helicopter crash carrying Chief of Defense Staff, Genral Bipin Rawat Ji.



Thoughts and prayers for the safety of all those onboard. @HQ_IDS_India — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 8, 2021

IAF helicopter crash

The people aboard the IAF helicopter was CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said.

It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Wellington Staff College for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am

CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am

CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington

CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am

Other senior officers were onboard as well

CDS's lecture was due at 2.45 pm

Chopper was minutes away from landing site

Communication snapped minutes before the crash

IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm

The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site

IAF ordered inquiry into the cause of accident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chopper Crash

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi

11 out of 14 onboard declared dead

CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington

