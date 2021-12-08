Last Updated:

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: CMs Of Several States Pray For Speedy Recovery Of All

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: 14 persons were aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.

Bipin Rawat

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 persons were present in the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.

Here are the reactions from the Chief Ministers of several states of the country:

IAF helicopter crash

The people aboard the IAF helicopter was CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal.  The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said. 

It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Wellington Staff College for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

  • CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am
  • CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am
  • CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington
  • CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am
  • Other senior officers were onboard as well
  • CDS's lecture was due at 2.45 pm
  • Chopper was minutes away from landing site 
  • Communication snapped minutes before the crash
  • IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm
  • The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site
  • IAF ordered inquiry into the cause of accident
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chopper Crash
  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor
  • IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi
  • 11 out of 14 onboard declared dead
  • CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington

