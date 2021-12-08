CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Passes Away: Read Top Quotes That Would Inspire Generations For Ages

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Taking to Twitter, the IAF has confirmed the tragedy.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defense Services Staff College in Wellington, Nilgiri Hills, Karnataka. CDS Bipin Rawat was admitted to Military Hospital, Wellington, and was undergoing treatment. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Most inspiring quotes by late CDS General Bipin Rawat

Late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on December 7 this year, had cautioned the nation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said at the PANEX-21 curtain raiser event, “Another issue I would like to highlight is, is this is also becoming a new kind of warfare… If biological warfare is beginning to take shape, we need to put our act together and strengthen ourselves to ensure our nations are not affected by these viruses and diseases.”

While speaking about the cyber world last month, Gen Bipin Rawat during the inaugural session of the 14th edition of the c0c0n in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram had said, “In a cyber world, data security is essential for personal security and national security. During the COVID-19 era, living conditions changed and more and more people switched to the Internet, and subsequently, the crime rate has multiplied. As many jobs have moved online, even private data has become publicly available. This has led to serious cybercrime. All agencies in the country should work together for cyber security.”

The same month, the CDS Gen had emphasised embracing change and adapting cutting edge technology to aim for greater operational efficiency. He said in a statement, “the need of the hour for the armed forces is to embrace change, adopt cutting edge technology and theaterise for greater operational efficiency.”

In August 2020, while addressing the Defence Industry Outreach Webinar, Gen Bipin Rawat had remarked that India has the capability and capacity, thus it should seek to become self-efficient and become an exporter of defence equipment. He said, “To emerge as a global power, it is imperative that India must invest in building long-term indigenous capabilities or applications of decisive military power. The unequivocal assurance of our commitment to procuring indigenous equipment and weapon systems will remain with the industry and all those who support them.”

Last year, while addressing the media, the CDS has highlighted, “In order to become the armed forces of the Union, we need to start working on some of the aspects where we think immediate integration can happen. There, we find that air defence is one area, which according to me, is a low hanging fruit and can happen in a time-bound manner.”

In 2019, while addressing Republic Summit, General Bipin Rawat said that the only principle of war for the Indian Army is a victory. He stated, "In its widest sense, the Indian Army is not merely a combat unit or an instrument of national power; it is a valued institution of the Indian state. Accordingly, our ecosystem is one of profound importance characterised by attributes that I have spoken about. Customs and traditions refine strategic outlook and yearning for modernity is also a desire to lead the change. All rooted in a distinctive Indian tone and tenor."

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in 2019, Bipin Rawat spoke on several things. Out of which, the one which is remembered by many is, "There is a difference between talk and action. One should only believe in talks when they see action happening on the ground."

Image: PTI