CDS Gen Rawat Reviews Quarantine Facilities Built By Army To Monitor 300 Indian Students

General News

CDS General Bipin Rawat on Saturday, February 1, reviewed quarantine facilities built by the Indian Army to monitor 300 Indian students for coronavirus

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
CDS

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases globally, and a first confirmed case being reported in India, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the quarantine facilities created by the Indian Army for the 300 Indian students. At the quarantine facility, approximately 300 students will be scanned for any signs of infection from the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). Indian Army's facility has been set up near Manesar in Haryana for the Indian students arriving from Wuhan, China.

The monitoring process will last for 2 weeks and will be carried out by a team of qualified doctors and other staff members. The facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative and medical facility areas.

READ | Another flight to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan to leave Delhi on Saturday: AI

Earlier on January 31, the Indian Army took to its official Twitter handle and informed about the facilities made for the monitoring purpose.

In order to prevent a mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into various parts. Each section will have a maximum capacity of 50 students. Each barrack has been further subdivided into barracks. The population of sectors will not be allowed to intermingle with each other.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 259 lives in China alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world. The Central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China.

READ | India thanks China for aiding the evacuation of citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

India evacuates its citizens

Meanwhile, several countries including India and the United States have started evacuating their citizens from the coronavirus-hit region of Wuhan and Hubei province. An Air India flight carrying 324 Indian citizens, with a majority of students, landed in Delhi on February 1. Indians who arrived at the Delhi airport will be taken to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp where they will be kept in isolation for 14 days for medical observation.

Another Air India flight has taken off for Wuhan to evacuate remaining citizens who gave their consent to leave Hubei Province for the time being. Indian Embassy in Beijing urged all Indian nationals living in Hubei province to contact the embassy through hotlines if they intend to avail the next flight. 

READ | Coronavirus: Air India crew hailed for a mission to rescue Indians, B-Town says 'hats off'

READ | China slams 'certain country' for imposing travel restrictions amid Coronavirus outbreak

(With ANI inputs) 

Published:
